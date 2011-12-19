Watch: ‘Wrath Of The Titans’ trailer promises giants and monsters a-plenty

Not long after the release of “Clash Of The Titans,” I had occasion to speak to Thomas Tull, the CEO of Legendary Pictures. He was one of the main reasons that the remake of “Clash” happened in the first place, as he holds the first film as one of his most cherished geek treasures. He wanted to do something grand and amazing and really dig into the potential of the mythology of that world, and instead…
… well, if you saw “Clash Of The Titans,” you know that didn’t really work out. And no one seemed more aware of the film’s shortcomings than Tull. Star Sam Worthington has been blunt about the film’s problems as well in interviews, and so as they were gearing up for the sequel, it seemed that everyone had the same goal in mind: they wanted to set things right. Tull told me that he felt obligated to make a sequel just so they had another shot at making the film he had in mind the first time around, which seems to me as good a reason to make a sequel as any.
“Wrath Of The Titans” is not so much a conventional sequel as it is a total overhaul of what Warner and Legendary hope is an ongoing franchise. Looking at this trailer, I like a lot of the footage itself, but I have a few concerns. I think it’s kind of amazing Warner Bros. would go back to that “Sweet Dreams” cover again, considering how key it was to the “Sucker Punch” campaign, and we all know how that ended. I also think it’s a mistake to constantly push this nu-metal sound for fantasy films instead of just creating your own score, something that puts a real signature on the series. Look at this morning’s amazing “Dark Knight Rises” trailer. There, they just use Hans Zimmer’s score for the series so far, and it sets a unique mood, letting you know that this is indeed a new chapter in that series. Since they didn’t manage to really create a recognizable theme for “Titans” the first time around, they’re leaning on this one marketing trick that comes across more as white noise than anything else. I also have to wonder about a feeling of sameness setting in for some of 2012’s event movies. This is coming out in the same basic time frame as “John Carter,” and sure enough, some of the same basic ideas show up in both trailers. It feels like overkill already when we’ve got two dudes chained to monsters in what look like major set pieces in the respective films, and I wonder if audiences are going to feel that fatigue.
Still, there are things to like in that trailer. I like the look of the fights in the film, athletic and dirty, and I think there’s some fun to be had with the crazy traps and environments we glimpse here. I want to believe that this is going to be an improvement on the first film, and since they’re not remaking anything this time out, they’re free to invent as much as they want, which could be a very good thing, indeed. We see Ralph Fiennes and Liam Neeson again, and it certainly looks like it’s going to be a huge movie in terms of scale.
Will it be enough to wipe away all memories of the first film? We won’t know until March, but I certainly hope this second time at bat yields stronger results than the first time. For now, this is a good trailer, but gives me enough pause that I’m curious to see what you guys think. Here’s the link to Apple’s HD version.
Titans will wrath, I suppose, on March 30, 2012.
Here’s what stood out the most from this trailer for me – The fact that that giant lava titan at the end was shown extremely briefly unlike The Kraken who we saw EVERYWHERE before the movie even came out. I think that for Wrath they are going to keep most of there cards closer to there chest which is great.
I would have much preferred to of been blown away by Liam screaming “Release the Kraken!” and then to see that epic beast show up instead fo seeing it all before I even saw the movie.
Good point. Too often these trailers give away too much like the Kraken.
I was excited for the first one, but then that trailer came and ruined any hope I had. Then the reviews came and I had no desire to see it in 3D, or even really pay for it, so I’m gonna just get it on Netflix or watch it on a pay station when it’s out. But THIS trailer grabbed my attention. It’s got a sense of style that the first one was sorely missing.
The big question mark for me is Jonathan Liebesman. I haven’t seen his TCM, but I remember it sure looked… stylish? Maybe too much so? But I really enjoyed “The Killing Room.” It fell short, but it worked. “Battle: LA” sure looked pretty. So that’s what it comes down to… the man has made films that created three easy-on-the-eyes trailers (TCM, Battle and this) and one movie that I saw. Guess this will show if he can deliver or not. It looks like he might just.
Two negatives that are barely negative… Rosamund Pike, while great to look at, is very much just here to look around in wonder it seems, and they stole the design of Darkness from Legend and changed his colors it seems. At least they aren’t horrible problems.
Using Sweet Dreams ruins the trailer in my view. Kind of trite. I also really liked seeing the flame being blocked with what appeared to be a wooden door. But, there’s lots of cool-looking stuff. I didn’t hate ‘Clash’ so I am hoping if this turns out better, I’ll really like it.
I thought it was… loud. I might be more excited if I hadn’t seen the first one but I feel like they have an uphill battle ahead of them when it comes to getting people excited for this one.
The 3D post conversion on Titans was so insultingly bad that I have since avoided everything Warner Bros. have released. And by not shooting the sequel in stereo, it’s obvious they haven’t learned a thing. If they keep assuming audiences are sheep, I will keep assuming they don’t want me watching.
I’m not sure myself – going by what I heard when Liebesman was signed. Just searched and came across a CV of someone who says they are painting mattes for the post conversion.
Drew, I.S. is right. “Wrath of the Titans” is a 3D conversion too.
They were planning to shoot in stereo from frame one but Liebesman said that he didn’t want digital as he liked the grainy look of 35mm. Hence, the plan was changed to shoot in film and convert it to 3D later. Sigh. :(