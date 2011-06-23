‘Watchmen’ screenwriter will tackle ‘The Crow’ ‘reinvention’

#Bradley Cooper #The Crow
06.23.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Just like the title character himself, “The Crow” really is coming back to life. Relativity Media has selected  screenwriter Alex Tse to pen their “reinvention” of the character to be played by Bradley Cooper (“The Hangover”).

Tse, who, along with David Hayter, adapted Alan Moore’s landmark comic book “Watchmen” for the director Zack Snyder (the upcoming “Superman” reboot) in 2009, will handle scripting duties.

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“28 Weeks Later”) is already on board to direct the film, which the press release states will be be “a gritty reboot” in which Eric Draven, (Cooper) returns from the grave as the supernaturally gifted The Crow in order to avenge his wife”s grisly murder.

The original 1994 film was directed by Alex Proyas (“I, Robot”) and was based on the cult comic book series by James O”Barr. It starred the late Brandon Lee (who died in an on-set accident during filming), Michael Wincott and Ernie Hudson. It spawned one theatrical sequel, two straight-to-DVD followups and a short-lived Canadian TV series.

Do you think Tse is a good choice? Are you excited for the reinvention of the franchise?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#The Crow
TAGSAlex TseBRADLEY COOPERthe crow

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP