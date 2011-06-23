‘Watchmen’ screenwriter will tackle ‘The Crow’ ‘reinvention’

Just like the title character himself, “The Crow” really is coming back to life. Relativity Media has selected screenwriter Alex Tse to pen their “reinvention” of the character to be played by Bradley Cooper (“The Hangover”).

Tse, who, along with David Hayter, adapted Alan Moore’s landmark comic book “Watchmen” for the director Zack Snyder (the upcoming “Superman” reboot) in 2009, will handle scripting duties.

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“28 Weeks Later”) is already on board to direct the film, which the press release states will be be “a gritty reboot” in which Eric Draven, (Cooper) returns from the grave as the supernaturally gifted The Crow in order to avenge his wife”s grisly murder.

The original 1994 film was directed by Alex Proyas (“I, Robot”) and was based on the cult comic book series by James O”Barr. It starred the late Brandon Lee (who died in an on-set accident during filming), Michael Wincott and Ernie Hudson. It spawned one theatrical sequel, two straight-to-DVD followups and a short-lived Canadian TV series.



Do you think Tse is a good choice? Are you excited for the reinvention of the franchise?