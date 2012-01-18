‘Weekend’ triumphs with Gay and Lesbian Critics Association

You could say that Andrew Haigh’s shimmery boy-meets-boy romance “Weekend” was always going to be readily embraced by the Gay & Lesbian Critics’ Association. Still, given that they already have a separate category for LGBT-themed fare, the fact that the film additionally took Film of the Year — ahead of such season heavyweights as “The Artist” and “The Descendants” — is pretty special. (Okay, I’m just glad of all and any recognition for my favorite film of 2011.)

Oscar-shortlisted AIDS doc “We Were Here” took an equivalent brace of awards in the documentary field. Funnily enough, however, the Performance of the Year award went to the one nominee whose character has no LGBT qualifications: Meryl Streep in “The Iron Lady.” Other winners, meanwhile, include the natural pairing of Michael Fassbender and the Muppets. Roth reported on the nominees last week; full list of winners after the jump.

Film of the Year: “Weekend”

LGBT-Themed Film of the Year: “Weekend”

Performance of the Year: Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Rising Star Award: Michael Fassbender

Documentary of the Year: “We Were Here”

LGBT-Themed Documentary of the Year: “We Were Here”

Unsung Film of the Year: “50/50”

Campy (Intentional or Otherwise) Film of the Year: “The Muppets”

