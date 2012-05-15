Weigh in on ABC’s ‘The Neighbors’ teaser

ABC has a number of protected time periods, but with “Castle” permanently suckled at the “Dancing with the Stars” teat and Shonda Rhimes smoothly swapping “Scandal” for “Private Practice” post-“Grey’s Anatomy,” there’s really only one true Rolls Royce slot: Wednesdays at 9:30 after “Modern Family.”
So when ABC released its schedule on Tuesday (May 15) morning, all eyes immediately shot to Wednesdays to see which comedy had won the sitcom equivalent of the lottery.
The answer? “The Neighbors,” from writer Dan Fogelman. The premise looked toweringly high concept: A family moves into a gated community, a gated community of ALIENS. If you think about it, it’s almost identical to the premise of “Suburgatory,” only without the subtlety.
But that’s OK. You wouldn’t have thought “Modern Family” was all that special or fresh until you watched “Modern Family” (and even then you might not have thought it was all that fresh, though Emmy voters disagree). That just meant that “The Neighbors” was perhaps my most anticipated clip while watching ABC’s upfronts presentation.
It took exactly 10 seconds — The Asian alien-kid is named “Reggie Jackson”! The youngest is named “Dick Butkus”! Hi-larious — for the vitriol to start pouring in from my Twitter feed, with expressions of horror, disgust and incredulity, followed by immediately predictions of near instant cancellation. The responses were very, very close to what greeted the first clips from “Work It” last year.
The key difference would be that “Work It” was a stupid lark. ABC Entertainment President Paul Lee championed the show, but I don’t think anybody at ABC or the production studio thought they’d produced anything other than one of the worst sitcoms of the year. “Work It” wasn’t scheduled for the fall and it received exactly two airings before ABC swiftly and unceremoniously pulled it. Other than displaying Paul Lee’s truly questionable sense of humor, it was a painless debacle that really only impacted the five or 10 of us who suffered through both airings. Relatively speaking — in an industry that tosses tens of millions of dollars onto a bonfire every spring during pilot season — it cost ABC very little.
If “The Neighbors” is another “Work It” and actually premieres in the fall on Wednesdays at 9:30, it’s a disaster, because it sucks up both prime real estate and key promotional time and money. It’s ugly.
But discussion of the failure of “The Neighbors” neatly begs the question of its actual quality. Sometimes my Twitter feed is wrong. It happens! Sometimes the entire group-think mentality of the Internet misgauges things. And sometimes really great shows can get cut down to really awful clip reels. I remember cringing through the clips from “Arrested Development.” Instead of presaging an embarrassing show, those clips just presaged a show that FOX would never quite know how to promote.
So with that in mind, what do YOU think of the teaser reel for “The Neighbors”?
My own opinion isn’t quite as harsh as some that I’ve seen: There are people in this pilot with talent. Lenny Venito is, in my mind, more of a supporting player, but he’s very capable of being funny (he’s not here). Simon Templeton as alien leader Larry Bird is getting more mileage than he ought to be from stale punchlines. And there’s a llama (or possibly an alpaca)!
It does, however, appear to be a very broad multi-cam comedy from the ’80s repurposed as a single-cam comedy with predictably discordant results. It also feels like a feature comedy — Jim Carrey could star, maybe? — that would be better suited to resolution after 90 minutes, rather than prolongation over 100 episodes. In fact, the clips wear out their welcome before 2:30 is up. But I can imagine a way this premise could make a funny pilot. I can even imagine the way this premise could make a funny pilot if this represents 10 percent of it. But I’m skeptical, rather than excited. And these clips are called sizzle reels for a reason. They’re supposed to sizzle. Then again, I’d have sacrificed the crying of green tears for some hint that there’s a stitch of subtext to this suburban satire. Shouldn’t there be?
The important thing to remember: THIS IS NOT THE SERIES. It’s not even the pilot. ABC may just be suffering from “Arrested Development” syndrome. I wrote this up as a blog post not because I wanted to review 150 seconds of clips, but to briefly touch on the silliness and high pressure of the upfronts week to begin with. ABC’s got a lot invested in “The Neighbors” and the entire country is being exposed to these clips at the same moment and if the reaction across-the-board looks like the reaction on my Twitter feed, that’s bad for ABC. “Work It” never stood a chance after its sizzle reel debut last spring and it was just a fortunate coincidence that the show lived down to the clips.
Again, though… What do you think of this first glimpse at “The Neighbors”?
Excited? Horrified? Set the DVR? Or run screaming?
It looks like an idea that’s been sitting on a shelf since someone saw Alf back in the 80s. Awful.
I did make it all the way through the trailer though, which is more than I can say for the new Reba show.
Going by that teaser there’s no way I want to watch. It looks like a dreadful 1972 show. I read about the new shows a few weeks back and was fairly excited about this but its been replaced with “no way”. In contrast, I was “no way” to 666 Park and now really want to see. So, I guess it works both ways.
I agree that the people calling this the next Work It are ridiculous. Poor Brian Stelter said something nice about the show on Twitter and was mercilessly attacked by the TV Critic Groupthink Herd.
If someone can analyze previous sizzle reels and compare them to how the show eventually turned out, I’m fairly confident they would find absolutely zero correlation. People need to chill.
Jonathan – Yeah, I’m always comfortable giving my own reaction to anything, but I prefer not to insult other people for their reactions. At least not to sizzle reels. To full pilots? Oh, I’ll insult…
Comedies are simultaneously easier *and* harder to generate clip packages around. You know what the money shots/scenes are supposed to be, because you know what makes people in the room laugh, so it seems like it’s easier. But without context or whole tone, it can be a REAL struggle…
I remember reading about a show about people moving in to a community of or living next door to Muppets. Did this show evolve from that? That show sounds much more promising than living next to aliens.
Jason – Didn’t make it far along, apparently. But there’s always “Greg the Bunny” on DVD!!!
I think it could go either way but I admit to laughing once at it. The dad does seem miscast but I have liked Jamie Gertz before in something, though I can’t can’t remember what (I never saw the sitcom where she played Robert Baratheon’s wife). I agree that it seems like Aliens In America or Suburgatory (both of which I love) without any subtlety. I’ll definitely go into it with an open mind.
It’s not that bad. I think it suits Modern family more than Happy Endings or APT 23 ever did.
I think ‘group think’ is affecting most TV writers.
I seem to remember most of the same people last year predicting Once Upon a time would flop. How did that work out??
Why are you surprised by it getting the 9.30 timeslot.
It seems smart to me for ABC to give this broad ‘two and half men’ style show the slot rather than niche show like Happy Endings.
Compare the ratings for two and half men and Community!!!
Sally – But “Modern Family” isn’t a broad “Two and a Half Men”-style show. Except for in its lesser moments. But I agree with you that “Happy Endings” and “Apt 23” were never good meshes.
My own musing would be that the aliens probably limit the appeal somewhat, but who knows?
i actually love it (it made me laugh)….hopefully it becomes a hit
I don’t understand what made Paul Lee decide to give this one that huge Modern Family lead in instead of How to Live with Your Parents or The Family Tools. All of these three shows are about family and seem family-friendly to me, which he said was his goal when picking The Neighbors for the timeslot. Maybe he just decided to go with the broadest one he had? Or maybe he just thought that HTLWYP had better chances of succeeding by its own?
I feel bad about this because I quite like the clips of these other two shows whereas The Neighbors was atrocious (and I found Crazy, Stupid, Love excruciating, so I don’t have any faith on the person who wrote the script).
That was my take too. Who knows if this will be any good, but it did seem like several of the other shows are better fits to follow Modern Family.
I’m not so sure about this one.
Well, I didn’t hate what I saw. In fact, I even like the premise a little bit and kept thinking: “Hey, 3rd ROCK FROM THE SUN looked awful at first too, but it wasn’t!
On the other hand, I can’t see how this show would work as a series. The premise would make a nice TWILIGHT ZONE episode, but I don’t know how to stretch it out to one or more seasons.
Kind of agree with the vitrol – this clip makes the series look broad and wacky, but not altogether funny. It does look like a TGIF throwback. But clearly ABC saw something hilarious in it…maybe we just aren’t seeing it in 2 minutes?
I like “high concept” comedies and dramas in general, and my interest was piqued as soon as I heard the premise for The Neighbors. That said, an appealing concept can be let down by poor execution, but the evidence so far is encouraging. The actors involved have good timing and some of the things meant to be humorous really ARE subtle, like the welcoming neighbours just setting the pies on the ground and walking away. If anybody thinks that would have served as a gag in ALF or any sitcom from an era long gone, they have little knowledge of what American sitcoms were like from 1960 to 1995.