Werner Herzog will try to kill Tom Cruise in first Reacher movie ‘One Shot’

I’ve been saying for years that Werner Herzog strikes me as a Bond villain in search of a movie, and now, it appears he’s going to be playing the main bad guy in “One Shot,” the first film adapted from the wildly popular series of novels about Jack Reacher written by Lee Childs.
I’ve written already about my irritation at the casting of Tom Cruise in the role of Jack Reacher, and no matter what Lee Childs says, I can’t get past it. I think the Reacher series is one of my favorite ongoing modern pulp series, and a big part of that is the sheer pleasure that happens when big giant Jack Reacher decides it’s time to rain some hurt down on some deserving scumbag. And as written, Reacher is a giant. He’s a huge hulking brute of a guy, and there is much time and energy spent describing him that way and making sure that pays off in the way confrontations unfold in the books.
I like Tom Cruise. Don’t get me wrong. I think he’s fun to watch, and in the right roles, he is absolutely iconic. But he’s not Jack Reacher as written.
I guess the only way for me to enjoy “One Shot” is to just leave the books at the door. Pretend I have never read anything about Reacher. If I can do that, I might end up enjoying the film, especially with Herzog onboard now to play the Zec, a mysterious figure who spends much of the book as a voice on the phone. That’s a perfect use of Herzog, who’s got one of my favorite voices in the world of film.
And, look, I’m rooting for Christopher McQuarrie. I like him as a writer. I think the film “The Way Of The Gun” is underrated and worthwhile, and he makes an interesting director. He’s got taste. He’s smart about the way he approaches material. And the rest of his cast for “One Shot” is coming together well. Richard Jenkins and Robert Duvall make for one hell of a supporting cast, and Cruise will find himself working with Rosamund Pike to stop a sniping spree that may or may not be random. The police arrest a guy who claims he is innocent, and he’s the one who tells them to find Reacher so he can help figure things out.
For those who haven’t read the books, Reacher is a former Military Investigator, a career Army guy who got out when the military started downsizing. He decided to learn about America by wandering with no fixed address, a conceit which allows him to stumble into all sorts of trouble from novel to novel. He’s a great investigator with a bear trap of a mind, an infallible sense of intuition, and the physical ability to pretty much beat holy hell out of anyone he puts his hands on.
The Herzog character is an interesting one, and I’m curious to see the choices McQuarrie’s made in bringing the book to the screen. We’ve got a long time to wait, though, since Paramount’s picked a release date for this one that’s well over a year away.
“One Shot” will hit theaters February 8, 2013.
I am with you. I guffawed when I heard Cruise (who I like a lot) was cast. I was thinking Kevin Durand would be great, since Reacher is also described as being oddly handsome. I have read and even re-read a few of the books and like you, the idea of this 6’5″ 280 pound machine raining pain down on those deserving bastards is a blast. This will be a much different movie. I thought “Without Fail” would be an ideal book to introduce Reacher to theaters in.
Is it too late for them to recast The Rock in this? Or wait a few years until Chris Hemsworth is old enough to play Reacher? The Tom Cruise casting is just nonsensical.
Casting Teeny Tom in ANY role that he plays a normal-sized MAN is nonsensical.
Time for Hollyweird to realize that no one is interested in turdfloip movies involving this dyslexic poofter – whether or not the financing of said flop is financed by his vile CULT or not…the profits he gleans go right into the Treasury of the CULT OF DEATH.
NO THANKS !
I’ve not yet read these books so I have no beef though I trust your take. I’m reminded of his casting as Lestat – I’m curious how you thought that turned out.
I’ve gotten used to the idea of Cruise playing Reacher. It doesn’t make sense but what can you do? What I haven’t gotten used to is the idea of using “One Shot” as the way to introduce Reacher to the non-reading world. It has none of the one man against a huge force most of the other books do. But maybe that’s the idea. Put Cruise in a mystery where the enemy is unseen and he doesn’t have to a mountain of a man to seem effective!
I always enjoy in the books where the bad guys have no idea what they’re up against. I suppose in the movies, the bad guys will be even more surprised with Cruise playing the part!
“I guess the only way for me to enjoy “One Shot” is to just leave the books at the door.”
Isn’t that the ideal way to enjoy pretty much all adaptations?
Oh, man. No.
I LOVE Herzog, but he isn’t right for this. And in a way, it suggests Cruise isn’t treating this with care, which is odd for him.
Jon Hamm!
I’ve read 7 of the Reacher novels now. And I ONLY JUST TWO DAYS AGO pinned down who I think SHOULD play Reacher. Don Draper. Jon Ham. Might have to cut his muscles up a little, but he seems perfect. Better than most anyway.
I thought it said Herzog was DIRECTING. Stupid.
Actually Herzog would be great in that role. Just read that novel two weeks ago. I couldn’t picture the guy, but Herzog would fit for sure.
Well, I just went from “don’t give a shit” to “sign me up.”
The Rock’s agents should be fired for not making sure this was his material.
Joe Manganiello would have been a good choice too. Reacher is big. That’s a big part of his character. Otherwise it isnt a Reacher adaptation.
That awkward moment when Tom Cruise realizes that he isn’t 6’5″… will never come.
I keep seeing Michael Raymond-James tweeting about being on this film, but can’t find anything anywhere to say which character he’s playing. Has anyone seen or heard something about this?
I started the first book last night. I’m about half way through it now. Really good stuff. Hard boiled, badass, and well written. I totally get where you’re coming from now Drew. Tom Cruise is so completely and utterly wrong for this.
But I can never turn away from Herzog. I’m still totally there.
Joe Manganiello is Jack Reacher. He’s the guy who plays Alcide in HBOs True Blood. He’s 6-5, 230 pounds (same as Reacher), and he’s a big, buff, good looking guy. A bit of trivia from IMDB is quoted below, providing further proof that Joe would have been perfect. Maybe we could get someone to take out mr cruz and then have Joe replace him as Reacher. Shall we start a fund?
“Joe trained for several months with a former Navy SEAL to prepare for his role as “Lt. Sean Macklin” in Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia. Upon finding out that the studio didn’t provide a Navy SEAL to consult on the film, Joe flew his SEAL trainer to the set in Puerto Rico and put him up in the cast’s hotel out of his own pocket in hopes of adding authenticity to the production. — IMDb Trivia: Joe Manganiello”