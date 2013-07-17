What a newbie can expect at Comic-Con 2013

I’ve checked off a lot of boxes since I became a comic book professional five years ago, but one thing has eluded me ever since going to comic book conventions became a job necessity. I’ve been to comic book conventions in Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Maryland, Illinois, North Carolina and Oregon, but I’ve still never been to the convention. You know, the one in California. I’ve never been to San Diego.

All that changes this year, though, because I’m going to Comic-Con International in San Diego, and I’m about to experience something. I have no idea what I’m in for, because everyone that I’ve talked to about San Diego seems to be unable to accurately describe just what I’m about to throw myself into.

The most accurate description I’ve heard from multiple people has to be, “It’s… bigger.” I’m only 5’6″; pretty much everything is big to me. After going to shows of varying sizes in eight different states, I feel like I have a handle on what constitutes a convention. There’ll be artists and exhibitors. There’ll be huge, crowded displays for video games and cartoons that I’ve never heard of. My favorite superhero artists will be there, as will the people selling drawings of sexy baby Looney Tunes characters. There’ll be crowds. There will be absolutely horrible eating decisions made on my end. There’ll be great cosplayers (if you are dressed as Miss America Chavez, I want to take a picture with you!). I feel like I know what I’m getting into, but all the glazed-over stares I get from people after asking what SDCC is like leads me to believe I have no idea.