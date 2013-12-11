What If Disney Princesses Were Locked In Battle As ‘Star Wars’ Characters?

Sometimes a combination comes along that changes the way you look at something forever. Artist Ralph Sevelius tells a very convincing rendition of Star Wars using only seven character portraits. Anyway this version can be turned into a graphic novel or a very special episode of Once Upon A Time?

Elsa might not be an evil Snow Queen, but she makes a killer Sith Inquisitor.

Credit: Ralph Sevelius

But she reports to the original Sith Lord, the positively poisonous Snow White.

Credit: Ralph Sevelius

Together they will rule the galaxy. If only they can defeat Ariel, Knight of the Jedi Order.

Credit: Ralph Sevelius

And her plucky Padawan, Rapunzel.



Credit: Ralph Sevelius

Meanwhile, Bounty Hunter Mulan is on the hunt for her long-time quarry.

Credit: Ralph Sevelius

The Princess Aurora, frozen in the eternal sleep of Carbonite.

Credit: Ralph Sevelius

Only to be rescued by her erstwhile lover and leader of the Rebels, Princess Jasmine.