What If Disney Princesses Were Locked In Battle As ‘Star Wars’ Characters?

Sometimes a combination comes along that changes the way you look at something forever. Artist Ralph Sevelius tells a very convincing rendition of Star Wars using only seven character portraits. Anyway this version can be turned into a graphic novel or a very special episode of Once Upon A Time?
Elsa might not be an evil Snow Queen, but she makes a killer Sith Inquisitor.
Credit: Ralph Sevelius
But she reports to the original Sith Lord, the positively poisonous Snow White.
Together they will rule the galaxy. If only they can defeat Ariel, Knight of the Jedi Order.
And her plucky Padawan, Rapunzel.
Meanwhile, Bounty Hunter Mulan is on the hunt for her long-time quarry.
The Princess Aurora, frozen in the eternal sleep of Carbonite.
Only to be rescued by her erstwhile lover and leader of the Rebels, Princess Jasmine.
Stupidest, dorkiest article, yet.
What about Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ balroom dancing with Chewbacca?
Pocahontas in the forests of Endor?
I find it funny how no one noticed that they made Jasmine and Aurora lesbians. I think that is super cool.
oh my god i never thought about it like that. very interesting in a smart way