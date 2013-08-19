What if Tim Burton returned to direct a third ‘Batman’ film?

This week HitFix is revisiting some of the key turning points in recent entertainment history and considering what would have happened if history had turned a bit differently. What if…?
After the first “Batman” film became a pop culture touchstone, Warner Bros. handed the keys of the franchise over completely to Tim Burton who followed up with a much darker “Batman Returns” in 1992. That film featured stunning production design and an awards worthy Michelle Pfeiffer as the best Catwoman ever (don’t even try to argue anyone else). Unfortunately, Burton went overboard in his vision of the classic Batman villain the Penguin. Danny DeVito was great casting, but the character was plain gross, scared children and dragged the entire film down whenever he appeared on screen. Happily, “Returns” was still a hit, but Warner Bros. was so concerned about the reaction that they insisted the third film be lighter and more commercially friendly (if not kid friendly). That meant Burton was out and he was relegated to an “executive producer” title as he moved on to other projects. Eventually Michael Keaton left the third film as well after director Joel Schumacher came on board and the role was recast with…blonde Val Kilmer. But, what if Warner Bros. and Burton came to an agreement on the proper tone for the third picture? History would have been much different as we ask:
What if Tim Burton directed the third ‘Batman’ film?
Three things that might not have happened:
1. Joel Schumacher directs any Batman movie. Let’s take a step back. In 1993, when Schumacher was hired, his resume and reputation was a lot better than it was before both “Batman Forever” and “Batman and Robin.” But, his choices after “Batman and Robin” started to show his true colors. “8 MM,” “Flawless,” “Bad Company” and “The Number 23” were all down the road. Granted, if Schumacher hadn’t gotten a crack at “Forever” he still might have helmed “A Time To Kill” (arguably his “best” film), but by the time Batman would have rebooted? Say, 2002 or 2004? The cat would have been out of the bag and no studio would let him near a franchise as valuable as this one.
2. Tim Burton directs “Mars Attacks!” If Warner Bros. decision to bring him back snapped Burton into realizing his bigger budget films should be a tad less “out there,” he might have been convinced not to make “Mars.” The film had been in development for a number of years with an insane initial budget (a reported $260 million). If Burton made a third “Batman” film, a process which would keep him busy for another two to three years, “Mars Attacks” would have been either been put in turnaround or given to a different director. Considering it was always a Burton pet project to begin with another director is out of the question. Our guess it goes into turnaround, Disney picks it up for producer Jerry Bruckheimer and, well, you can figure out the rest…
3. Christopher Nolan directs “Batman Begins.” Nolan still has his breakthrough with “Memento” and makes his Warner Bros. connection helming “Insomnia,” but if Burton sticks with “Batman” the fourth Schumacher film would have never happened. Our guess is this “Batman” cinematic world keeps going on for at least five or six films. Jumping on that train would not have appealed to Nolan. Instead, the Broccoli’s take a chance and let him help reboot another franchise with a little picture titled “Casino Royale” in 2006.
Three things we predict would have happened:
1. Michael Keaton’s career as an A-list movie star would have lasted much longer. If Burton returned for a third “Batman” so would Keaton. That means he likely wouldn’t have had time for the bombs “The Paper” and “Mutiplicity” (yes, “My Life” probably still would have happened). It also means he could have continued with a fourth “Batman” film and wouldn’t have been, um, desperate to take “Desperate Measures” (another bomb). Keaton’s quirky style probably would have still pushed him to supporting roles, but not as quickly as it happened in the late ’90s after he said goodbye to The Dark Knight.
2. The long rumored ‘Catwoman’ (Michelle Pfeiffer) spin-off movie would actually have happened. If Burton was back in the fold there was no way a solo “Catwoman” movie would have died in development. “Catwoman” would have hit theaters in 1996, a year after “Batman 3.” It isn’t a smash on the level of the “Batman” films, but it’s still makes back to back blockbusters for Pfeiffer after “Dangerous Minds” the year before. It also means she has to turn down “Up Close & Personal” (whew) and extends her A-list status to the end of the Century. Sadly, we can’t predict a reboot featuring Halle Berry doesn’t end up happening with the following decade (revisionist history isn’t always that rosy).
3. A new “Superman” film would have hit theaters by the year 2000. Burton was supposed to direct Kevin Smith’s “Superman Lives” script in 1998. That didn’t happen for numerous reasons, but if Burton was back in the fold for “Batman 3” it would have opened the door for another director to come on board Smith’s script. Perhaps (gasp) Joel Schumacher? In any event, “Superman Lives” mostly died because Burton wanted to change so much of the script Warner Bros. had signed off on. Another director, such as Schumacher, may have just gone with the flow. Especially with hand-on producer Jon Peters fiddling with the project. Granted, “Superman Lives” may have made a horrible movie, but it would have gotten the Man of Steel back in theaters much sooner than Bryan Singer’s 2007 “Superman Returns.”
Did history work out for the best?
Aside from the potential train wreck of a “Superman Lives” movie and missing out on Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, absolutely not. You can argue not one of the major players in “Batman Returns” benefited from Burton not coming back for the third film. Burton himself had the successful “Sleepy Hollow,” but hasn’t made a good movie outside of the stop-motion animated “Corpse Bride” in 2006. Michael Keaton career tanked after he followed Burton out the door, Michelle Pfeiffer had two real hits (“Dangerous Minds,” “What Lies Beneath”) over 15 years until a supporting role in 2007’s hit “Hairspray” and you could argue Joel Schumacher dug his own grave following studio guidelines with “Batman Forever” and the insanely horrible “Batman and Robin.” So, yes, fans lost out as well. Plus, George Clooney would have also skipped over “Batman and Robin” (the worst decision of his illustrious career). Burton’s third “Batman” movie may not have been as blatantly commercial as what Schumacher delivered, but at least it would have had a vision behind it. The only person you can say truly benefited from Burton leaving the franchise was Seal. He had the biggest hit of his career with “Kiss From A Rose” off the “Forever” soundtrack. If Burton was on board? Probably wouldn’t have even made the album.
Do you think history would have turned out better if Burton returned to “Batman”? Share your thoughts below.
Really? We are now hating BIG FISH and SWEENEY TODD?
No, no. I like Gregory in general and I think his take on Batman Returns is spot on. But the rest of this piece is silly and shockingly narrow in its speculation. For example assuming Keaton left because of Schumacher. Keaton was vocal about his displeasure with the suit. He probably would have bailed anyway.
Schumacher “showing his true colors” is what I have a real problem with. Schumacher is a strong director. His best films were lower budget and unlike Danny Boyle he didn’t have the sense to embrace that until it was much too late. Nonetheless, he still delivered some memorable work. Hell, he might even have invented the kind of genre and melodrama that Whedon did so well with, think about Flatliners and Lost Boys. It remains forgotten, but Dying Young is way under appreciated. And as a stylist, the guy is a beast. How many other so called hacks can you spot watching just a few seconds of any one of his films. And although I agree 8mm is a failure, that film is almost the very definition of an interesting failure. Phone Booth is a minor gem, that other Colin Ferrel movie has its fans (not me). Point is, Batman probably hurt Joel Schumacher a whole hell of a lot more than he hurt Batman. Batman is still a juggernaut for Warner. Hell, facilitating the franchise into Nolan’s hands Warner probably wouldn’t change history if they could at this point.
Like I said, I dig Gregory Ellwood, but here I have to disagree.
Brad V. is right about Schumacher. The guy is NOT a bad director. WB wanted glitz, action, and kid-friendly. Schumacher delivered just that. Was it through his prism of taste and production design skills? Yes. In many ways, I can say that Schumacher handled one element FAR, FAR better than Burton did, or ever would, that being action. FOREVER has some nicely choreographed fights, and a batman that doesn’t look rooted to the ground.
And…PHONE BOOTH is clearly Mr. Schumacher’s best film. Tense, exciting and cathartic.
And Ed Wood, another terrific Burton movie.
I can only assume that you think a Michelle Pfeiffer CATWOMAN movie would be successful is because you never read the atrocious script by Daniel Waters that was being developed at the time.
Burton’s second sequel would have been better and may even have had Robin Williams as The Riddler – now that would have been interesting.
Given the very dark story themes of Batman Returns (child abuse, infanticide etc. it’s amazing that Warner’s green lit in the first place), a second sequel could not get any more twisted without a higher rating, so the tone would have to go back to the 1989 film.
Personally, I’m glad Chris Nolan got his shot, as I prefer his vision and storytelling. Tim Burton is more style over substance and I felt that got in the way of tackling and creating the myth of The Batman.
And by the way….Lee Meriwether was the best Catwoman!
Johnny Depp as two-face? Helena Bonham Carter as Poison Ivy? Christopher Lee as Mr. Freeze?
I think Nolan’s Batman films would have happened even if Burton stuck around for Batman 3 and subsequently Batman 4. By 2005, Burton would have killed off every villain in the comics that they’d have no choice but to reboot the franchise.
So Big Fish, Sweeney Todd, and Frankenweenie are all terrible films now? I guess i missed the memo. People are so quick to hate on Burton because of Alice in Wonderland (which was a truly dreadful film). He may be a divisive voice in filmmaking, but lets not shit on his quality work as well.
Hear-hear! As a lifelong Burton fan, it kind of pisses me off how people dismiss the majority of his work just because of Alice In Wonderland (which was admittedly misguided and wildly self-indulgent for both Burton and Johnny Depp). Even Burton’s weakest films still are enjoyable to be, if only from a technical standpoint.
I won’t speculate on what would or would not have happened later, but I do really wish Burton and Keaton had made one more bat film together, followed by a Burton/Pfeiffer spin-off film. That would have been great. One of the many terrible things about the Schumacher films is that they try to stay in the same continuity as the Burton films, and it just taints the entire series. A contained Burton trilogy would have been nice to see.
Its obvious that Hollywood blacklisted Keaton for not playing ball with Batman Forever. You can see the downward trajectory of his projects post Returns; outside of Multiplicity, everything has been close to DTV quality. But what’s more disturbing is Burton’s continous lack of quality with no stigma attached. After Returns, he essentially ends his successful run with Attacks, then followed by Planet of Apes; he comes back with Sleepy Hallow but immediately bombs with Big Fish.
No one blacklisted Michael Keaton. His career as a lead died because he made a series of awful movies as a leading man that lost money at the boxoffice. Granted, he has made some solid choices as a supporting actor on film (Much Ado, Out of Sight, and Jackie Brown), and telesion (Inside Baghdad and the Robert Littel adaptation), but no one will give him a lead due to a large series of flops.
“Immediately bombs with Big Fish”? That was a solid box office hit and probably the most satisfyingly emotional film he’s made since Edward Scissorhands and Ed Wood.
“he essentially ends his successful run with Attacks, then followed by Planet of Apes; he comes back with Sleepy Hallow [sic] but immediately bombs with Big Fish.”
Your chronology is way off. Those four films came in this order: Mars Attacks! (1996), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Planet of the Apes (2001) and Big Fish (2003). So the yo-yo narrative you’re forming doesn’t really hold.
Burton’s career has been up and down post-Batman, but there is as much quality as there is dreck, Greg.
Seriously, let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater.
After Batman Returns, we got:
A Nightmare Before Christmas (very good)
Ed Wood (possibly his best ever)
Mars Attacks! (misunderstood… good)
Sleepy Hollow (good, but could’ve been better)
Planet of the Apes (very bad)
Big Fish (great, maybe his 2nd or 3rd best film)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Yech… bad)
Corpse Bride (critically overrated… not very good)
Sweeney Todd (good)
Alice in Wonderland (overrated by audiences, not good)
Dark Shadows (not as bad as critics and audiences thought… mediocre, though)
Frankenweenie (very good)
So… there’s more good than bad. Easily.
And as for your assertion that we’d be better off overall had Burton returned to helm Batman Forever, given that we would lose Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy and Man of Steel… well, that’s just frankly INSANE.
Yes, Schumacher’s films was horrible, and with Superman Returns, although the critics almost all loved that boring rehash of Donner’s cheesy 1950’s and 1960’s version of Superman (with the added bonus of making Superman a creepy Super-stalker!), that was horrible, too…
… those horrible films led to some of the very best comic book films ever.
In fact, Greg, the fact that the Schumacher films were so badly camp created the need to take the source material SERIOUSLY.
We had to see how bad it could get to realize how good it could get.
And let’s be honest about something else: Burton’s two Batman films were NOT good. Not the first and not the second, either. And they’re not good for a variety of reasons, least of all they’re representative of Frank Miller’s horrible depiction of Batman as Sociopath.
Batman doesn’t kill. Burton’s Batman kills. And he does it so nonchalantly, especially in Batman Returns.
No, those films are NOT good films. They’re poorly written, poorly constructed, and overwrought.
So, I would say, for the sake of us all, it’ good that we had all of that Batman crap in the late 1980’s through 1990’s.
They showed us how flawed the system that allowed them to be made was. The convinced Warner Brothers to allow a true auteur to take the reigns with minimal interference from idiot producers and other studio suits and make a good film. Whether Nolan was really making a true Batman film (still missing the more sci-fi aspects of the character, still missing the 2nd smartest man on Earth aspect and the World’s Greatest Detective aspect) or not doesn’t really matter.
Nolan made great FILMS. He treated the material seriously.
And then Man of Steel did the same with Superman.
All of that wouldn’t have been possible had Burton directed the third Batman.
And the ripples echo through eternity, to paraphrase a fictional Gladiator.
Would this need to take the material seriously have filtered into other comic book films had Burton come back?
Would we have gotten the horrible and putrid James Cameron Spider-Man film instead of Raimi’s films had Burton come back?
My guess would be yes.
Imagine how badly that would’ve gone, for Cameron had his career been over after the immense failure of his Spider-Man film.
So Greg, I think you need to take a larger view instead of your more narrow view, and see all of the bad things that would’ve happened had Burton come back.
Sometimes, for the forest to grow even more green and lush than before, it needs the cleansing fire to wipe everything away to let it start anew.
Joel Schumacher was that cleansing fire the comic book film genre needed.
He was necessary.
And I believe history will thank him for that. One day.
Excellent Burton movies since Batman Returns:
-Nightmare Before Christmas (yes, technically a Henry Selick movie)
-Sleepy Hollow
-Big Fish
-Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
-Corpse Bride
-Sweeney Todd
-Frankenweenie
Good Burton movies since Batman Returns
-Mars Attacks! (what can I say? It makes me laugh)
-Planet Of The Apes (YES, it’s seriously underrated, albeit flawed)
-Dark Shadows (uneven as hell, but sporadically amusing and looks great)
Genuinely bad Burton movies since Batman Returns:
-Alice In Wonderland
That’s ONE truly bad movie in the last 23 years. ONE. Yes, it’s REALLY poor and misguided, but people who claim that Burton has only made crap for the last TWENTY YEARS are full of shit.
Dammit, how could I forget to add Ed Wood to the list of excellent Burton movies?! We need an edit function here…
De Vito and Penguin were the best thing about Batman Returns. Yes, he was gross. Yes, he was weird. But he was also funny and damaged and sad and menacing. He is the element of that film that I never tire of, despite how many times I see the film. Well, him and Max Schreck’s fantastically intricate evil plan (he means to manipulate the election to put Cobblepot in the Mayor’s seat so that Cobblepot can give Schreck the permit to start building a new power plant that instead of producing power for the city will actually siphon off electricity from the city’s power grid, all in order to secure a bright future for his son, Chip. Because, as he says, “you can never have enough power” – it is truly magnificent. Spoilers, BTW).
Two things I want to dispute: 1) There’s no guarantee Keaton would have come back for a third even with Burton directing. He had to be coaxed into doing ‘Returns’ because he hated wearing the bat suit and was hesitant to do a sequel in general. 2) The penguin, while definitely grotesque, wasn’t the only problem with the movie; on the contrary, a lot of parents at the time took issue with the violence and sexual overtones regarding Catwoman. That scene where she basically carves up a mugger’s face with her claws comes to mind, along with Selena Kyle being pushed out of a high window.
I’m not sure how The Paper did financially, but critically it was a success. And getting to work with directors like Ron Howard and Harold Ramis are not what I would call professional failures.
Pfeiffer was great as that character based on Catwoman, but it was not CATWOMAN (and definitely not Selina Kyle), who has been portrayed better by at least three other actresses, most recently Anne Hathaway.
That’s my problem with Burton’s Batman and Frank Miller’s Batman…
… it’s NOT BATMAN!!!
Lolz
Wow…if you are honestly saying ED WOOD is not a good movie, then your entire article and, in fact, your entire taste in popular culture is questionable at best, hackneyed and ill-informed at worst.
Looks like a modicum of writing ability and tricking an editor is all it takes to cross that line from “internet website troll/hack” to “cinema journalist”…oh, wait. Gregory is the editor and co-founder of the site. Looks like it didn’t even take THAT much.
“Ed Wood” was already in the works and would not have been affected if he made a third “Batman” movie. This isn’t about “Ed Wood.” Great movie, everything else? Not up to his current level.
If Schumacher had not directed a Batman movie the term Bat Nipples would never have entered the lexicon. That fact leaves your perfect world in ruins. Ruins!
I think the world is a better place because of the Nolan Batman movies, but I do like your thinking that Nolan might have turned his attention to fixing Bond. then maybe….Christian Bale would have been Bond.
Also, I might be the minority, but I think Batman Returns is awful. worse than Forever.
George Clooney has said that after he got paid for Batman and Robin, he decided he was as rich as he needed to be, so he’d never make a movie for a paycheck again, and he’d only make movies he wanted to make. Without that big pay day, does he come to the same realization? Except for From Dusk til Dawn, all of his pre-Batman movies are terrible, and most of his post Batman movies are good to great. Does he even leave ER if he doesn’t get a big Batman payday? It’s possible his career without Batman follow ER’s trajectory.
Schumacher Would have directed “A Time To Kill” regardless of Forever, as he was already signed on and developing the film with Grisham when Batman Forever came along.
batman three would have been alot better if button directed it. Also two face was messed up. Two face flips his coin for chance where in the movie there’s a scene where he keeps flipping the coin to get what he wants. Also burton Harvey dent was they guy who played solos friend in the star wars movie. Batman three I like, but could have been lot better if burton was the director. Also it could have saved is from the bat credit card. And bad acting in batman and robbin and crappy lines like “what killed the dinosaurs?… The ice age.” or the part. “I got to run… Ill kill you next time.”… And bane…”. And the worse way to open a movie… With the worst lines ever. “i want the car… Chicks dig the car.” “this is Why superman works alone”…
It would’ve been cool to see a third Batman film, but that would also stop those great new films – the Nolan Trilogy, Man of Steel, so personally, I think he could’ve made Batman 3, Batman 4, a Catwoman film and garbarge the trilogy for Nolan’s version.
I think it would have been better if Burton directed Batman Forever because as much as I like The Dark Knight Trilogy the origanals always come out on top.
These Questions, actually do make a really good point, but if Tim Burton did directed both Batman Forever and Batman and Robin, He still could still direct The Film Mars Attacks but after these two films. and that if Tim Burton could get along with The singer Seal, then you would still would get ”Batman Forever”, anyway. and That long rumored ‘Catwoman’ (Michelle Pfeiffer) spin-off movie would actually have been better than halle berry’s any day of the week. I’ll go into explaining the other questions later though.