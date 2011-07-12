What is the Travis McGee Book Club, and how can you be involved?

Welcome to The Travis McGee Book Club.
The first question… why?
Well, I guess I could say this is a countdown of sorts to whoever finally wrestles Travis back up onto the big screen. Someone will. It’s inevitable now that there’s a script and a studio’s spent money and there are various producers and talent attached. Even if it doesn’t happen exactly the way they’re considering right now (Oliver Stone directing Leonardo Di Caprio was one recent configuration), it’s going to happen. At least once.
But the truth is, I don’t have the stomach to contemplate what they’re doing to him to turn it into a movie. And I don’t have to. The books are the thing here. John D. McDonald’s voice… that’s the thing.
I can honestly say there’s no writer whose work gives me more reading pleasure than McDonald. And those are big words. My favorite novel of all time is John Irving’s A Prayer For Owen Meany, and the writer who I’d say is the biggest influence on me because of when and how I read him is Stephen King, but in terms of sheer pleasure, a sort of meditative joy that I get lost in with each of his books, it’s McDonald, pound for pound.
I occasionally talk about how much I love and respect McDonald as a writer, but I think it’s time to do more than that. I think it’s time to build a shrine to the guy, one month at a time, and I want to invite you guys to participate in a very direct way. One of my best friends, Kevin Biegel, is as big a fan of the novels as I am, and over the last couple of years, we’ve been enjoying the conversation about the books and the author and gradually turning other friends on to the books. But it’s small-scale evangelism, and McDonald deserves better. I love that Kevin named a character on his TV series “Cougar Town” Travis, and I’m pleased that he’s also staking his claim on a corner of Florida with the show. He’s walking the walk, and even if I can’t imagine Travis McGee ever sitting down to watch an episode of “Cougar Town,” those types of tributes speak to just how deep Kevin’s love for the character goes.
About a year ago, I first mentioned to Kevin and to another friend, D.C. Pierson, the idea of putting together a Travis McGee Book Club. Basically, I was looking for an excuse to hang out with some buddies, talk about one of my favorite writers, and drink Plymouth gin. But we never quite got around to it, and as I’ve thought about it over the last year, I realized that the point of this sort of exercise should always be to bring the word of McDonald to a larger audience. Since HitFix has grown exponentially each month since we arrived online in December of ’08, I figure it’s time to step up and do this right. I want to make the case for Travis McGee as one of the great literary creations of the 20th Century. I want to make the case for John D. McDonald as one of the great writers. Period. Not just of one specific period or one specific region, but ever. And more than anything, I want to hear your reactions as you encounter Travis for the first time, or as you re-read the books with us from month to month.
So… August 1st. We’ll be here, and I’ll post a fairly lengthy piece on The Deep Blue Good-by, the first book in the series. There are 21 Travis McGee novels in all, and we’re going to do each and every one. We’re going to discuss plot, dig deep with some analysis, and I’m going to reprint some of my favorite passages and lines. It’s not just the story or the characters that attract me to these books, keep in mind, but the language itself. McDonald did a better job of capturing Florida in all its contradictory beauty than any other writer past or present, and if you’re a fan of someone like Carl Hiaasen, then you owe it to yourself to get familiar with the guy who paved the way, the guy whose work even Hiaasen acknowledges as the road map that he’s followed.
I want this series to stand as my ultimate homage to a writer who should be taught in schools everywhere, and I want these books back on the shelves of every Borders or Barnes & Noble in America. If you want to participate, all you have to do is go to Amazon, where they all appear to be readily available for no more than $7.99 a pop, and you can start with our August, September, and October titles, which are the first three books in the series. The Deep Blue Good-by, Nightmare In Pink, and A Purple Place For Dying will set the stage for what we’re going to do over the course of this series of articles, and if you’re not 100% hooked by the time we finish those, I’d recommend you opt out. But I’d be shocked. I’ve never had someone tell me that they didn’t like the books after I turned them on to McDonald’s work. What I hope will happen is that you will show up on the first of each month to participate in some real discussion in our comments section, and that we can turn this into a living, breathing, back and forth about what these books have to say right now, where we see signs of McGee’s influence in pop culture, and what McDonald’s writing means to you, or if it ends up meaning nothing to you at all.
There’s more to this, of course. I’m looking for ways to create some conversation with you guys, ways to encourage real participation. I have been thinking about the nature of the Internet recently, and as much as I love being a pontificating blowhard, I also believe that the real value of this medium is in the way we can make it interactive. The Internet is at its very best when it is participatory, and when you give back just as much as you get as a reader. I don’t do this because I think mine is the only opinion, or the best opinion. It is just that… my opinion, and I want to hear yours as well. I want real debate, not insulting jabs at personal character, and I know you guys are out there. I see it in your e-mails. I see you on Twitter. And for the most part, I do think we have great commenters here. But there’s always more we can do as a group, and a project like this is a chance to help build that community through a common shared ongoing experience, something with a timetable, where we all know that we have something to do on the first of the month. I view this as an experiment, and it only works if you guys actually read the books and then jump in with me.
I have every faith it’ll happen. I know the power of McGee. I know what happens when people start reading the books. And that addiction is what I’m counting on. For me, great series have to have a great central character that draws you through, and Travis McGee is that character. McGee is a guy who takes life as a series of small retirements, earning enough money to coast for a while, then enjoying it, then working only when he needs to. He is not a detective or a cop or a federal agent or anything. He’s just a guy who knows how to get things done. He calls himself a “salvage consultant,” and what he does is step into situations where someone has lost something of great value but has no legal recourse to do anything about it. He’ll recover the money or the thing of value, but he takes half of its value as a fee. He’s driven by a code of honor that is very strong and very personal, and he often finds himself pulled into a situation simply because he can’t walk away and feel good about it. He’s joined in the books, frequently, by his good friend Meyer, another great character, and I think as you get to know the two of them and the world they navigate, you’ll get as excited about this as I am.
So let me know if you’re up for this. Several of you have weighed in already on Twitter, and I look forward to kicking this off on the other side of the lunacy of Comic-Con. Until then, I’ll be making my notes and getting ready to kick this off.
Hope to see you then.
So does this mean I should read the first book in July so I can comment in August, or read the first book in August after you’ve written your article?
I thought Greengrass was doing it now. Is Stone still attached?
I lucked out early this year and found someone on eBay who sold me the entire set of books (plus a bunch of MacDonald’s other non-McGee books) for something like $30. Since then, I’ve read a chapter of McGee every day at lunch. It’s usually the high point of my workday.
On the list of other authors/characters that the McGee has influenced, I wonder if Dexter fits in? Both characters have a disregard/lack of understanding for most conventions of human living, yet both are fully capable of acting the part whenever they need to. And both of them are driven by a rock-solid moral code.
I’d already considered reading these based on your previous mentions. This sounds awesome.
If any other Kindle owners are reading this: go to Amazon and click the “request on Kindle” link in the left margin.
Well you know I am in since I Have been bugging you about this for awhile now (next step: our own Comic Con panel on Travis McGee). I feel like it is evangelizing spreading these books around. They really are one of the great sagas in literature.
Looking forward to this. Can I be the Sgt. At Arms for the club. Anybody gets outta line an I bash their noggin.But seriously I am super stoked about this.
You’ve sold me, Drew! I’d heard of the Travis McGee series of books before but I haven’t gotten around to reading any of them. However, after reading the very clear passion in your words on Twitter and this article, I’m excited to get started with The Deep Blue Good-By. I ordered the book today on eBay. It’s coming from Kansas (I’m in Newfoundland, Canada), so I’ve got a little wait ahead of me. But it should reach me in plenty of time to have it read before August ends. Thanks for introducing me to the world of Travis McGee. I don’t think I’ll be disappointed.
SURE. HULK’S IN.
I have love his books forever. I can hardly wait to read all the books again and discuss with the group
Just created an account.
I’m in, absolutely. Needed to re-read them for years.
Ready to go.
Great idea. I’ll be in that.
I’ve got a stack of McDonald’s paperbacks in a box. I may have to dig them out or pop down to my local second-hand book shop.
What do you mean ‘you GUYS’??!! I’m a girl and I’ve loved Travis McGee books for years. I have to admit that I haven’t read (re-read) them in a long time, so when I saw this ‘book club’ starting up, I got excited. I’ve always loved a good mystery–and John D. McDonald does a great job. I’m really looking forward to joining ‘the guys’.
Placed my order at Barnes & Noble for the first three books. Don’t make me regret it, Drew [Or John McDonald, I suppose]!!!
-Daniel
Hi. I’m mot a “guy” either. But I knew John D. well. In my first job in publishing (Gold Medal Books, part of Fawcett World Library), I publicized the Tarvis McGee series and and his other books. Lots and lots of good stories about him. Glad to see he’s being appreciated.
WoW, someone who knew John D. That’s great. I would have loved to have met him. They say he was Meyer in the flesh. With the beard he even looked the way I envisioned Meyer.
I started the series after your last article about Leo and his machinations for McGee. Reading A Deadly Shade of Gold now, so I’m set for a couple months.
I agree with U.P. Barb — I am a woman and have loved MeGee for decades. sign me up I will try to re-read them but I run a book club resource so I need to read upcoming and current books for my job. Where will the discussion take place — twitter, facebook, here on blog? am excited!
i read all the mcgee books in high school, but have pointed out how outstanding they are…..i need to reread them all, post haste….and btw, owen meany is my top novel also…..
How disappointing, none of his books are available through iBooks on the iPhone. I was going to buy it right now. Oh well, I’m a very slow reader and will have to skip this first book’s discussion, probably. I’m nearing the end of Towers of Midnight and have sworn to not read a single book outside of Wheel of Time until I’d finished reading every book starting with the first and ending with whichever one was most recently published. Since the final novel doesn’t have a release date yet, it looks like I can keep my oath and still join in on this!
This is an awesome idea and awesomely timed. I read ‘The Deep Blue Goodbye’ about 15 years ago and have long meant to read the rest of the series. I am currently vactioning in Florida and found myself thinkig about the ‘Busted Flush’ when we were at a marina yesterday. I’m looking forward to rereading ‘The Deep Blue Goodbye’ and reading the rest of tjhe series for the first time. This club is just the kick in the arse I needed.
I bought Deep Blue Good-By when you recommended it some time ago but I never got around to reading it. Just pulled it out of the drawer and will dig in. Thanks.
My county library system has a copy, and I’ll be able to pick it up at the local branch on Monday. Count me in!
I neglected to mention in my earlier comment how cool it is that Kevin Biegel named Travis Cobb after Travis McGee. Cougar Town is a great show and one of the most under appreciated shows on TV.
Drew, I started reading the McGee books (plus one I thought was a McGee book but was one of his others, ha) and Iâ€™m up to Purple Place for Dying, almost read for the Fox one. I picked up these books because of your last piece when DiCaprio news was broke. Your passion for the guy is infectious.
I usually only read novels on trips. I recently took a trip home and based on your last McGee coverage, read “The Deep Blue Good-By” and “Cinnamon Skin.” While I liked “Deep Blue,” the addition of Meyer in the later “Cinnamon” sold me (plus the fact that not every book revolves around his salvage adventures). I figured I’d go through the books willy nilly based on what’s at my local library, but I’ll make sure I track them down in order to read along.
While John Sandford and Lee Child are still my current faves, I certainly enjoyed McDonald (and yes, he’s certainly a more literary read, even with the gumshoe plots). Also on my trips, I happened to catch some Agatha Christie adaptions on PBS. More evidence the classics hold up!
I’m in. Perhaps with a platform like this, I can start answering “John D. MacDonald” when people ask me who my favorite author is. (As opposed to: “A guy named John D MacDonald. He died about 25 years ago, but wrote an amazing amount of high quality stuff throughout the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s…”
Count me in. I’ve read half of DEEP BLUE GOOD-BY in the last 24 hours and I’m loving it. I suspect Andrew Vachss is a huge McDonald fan. Also, weirdly enough, A PRAYER FOR OWEN MEANY was my all-time favorite book for about a decade (until I read Tom Robbins’ SKINNY LEGS AND ALL) and Stephen King is probably the author who has most influenced me, as well. Really looking forward to this series.
I’ve already read every JDMcD book, also. It was a mission I gave myself. For those of you who might be interested, the closest character to Travis McGee I’ve found is Doc Ford of Randy Wayne White’s books set in Sanibel, FL. Enjoy!
I’m excited about this! I’ve had the McGee series recommended to me time and again in the past few years, but this will finally move me off the dime. The local library had a rare 1967 omnibus of the first three novels available to loan, which I took to be an omen of good things.
Read all these books when I was younger, because my dad had them on a shelf. Instantly had a connection with the character that has lasted all these years. Later in life named my son Travis. Its time for me to buy the series as a set and introduce him to his namesake. I will check back on August 1st. Jim.
This is a great idea. Travis McGee and JDM are the best, hands down. I hope the movie gets made one of these days. Twentieth Century Fox and Appian Way are really dragging their feet. I wonder what the problem is. Does anyone know?
“my ultimate homage”
It would help if you started spelling his name correctly.
Spell whose name correctly? If it is JDM, those are John D. MacDonald’s initials. I knew John D. MacDonald. Did you know him? Friends called him JDM. Of course, that may not be what you are talking about. At least, I hope so. Don’t be a smartass. It isn’t nice.
One other thing. Have you ever heard of The JDM Bibliophile? I didn’t think so.
Actually, my message was addressed Drew, the creator of this book club. He spells JDM’s last name incorrectly at least a dozen times in introduction. I think that anyone with such a passion for McGee and all things MacDonald should be aware of such a thing.
And yes, I’ve heard of the JDM Bibliophile. I own most of the issues actually.
Oh. Sorry. It is easy to get in a hurry and write McDonald instead of MacDonald. I miss the JDM Bibliophile. Did you get the last issue which was a tribute to Dr. Ed Hirschberg? I also knew Walter and Jean Shine. Walter Shine has also died. Did you know that he was a cofounder of Toys-R-Us? Mr. Shinen and Jean used to travel to Bahia Mar two or three times a year on a very nice cruiser. He would call when he got to the marina. I worked at Bahia Mar, so I would run to see him as soon as I could. Once, he had a nice copy of the Travis McGee television movie for me. He was also a great guy. Those were nice days. By the way, thanks to JDM, working at Bahia Mar, and, of course, Travis McGee, I now live on a houseboat, and I am a licensed private investigator (for the past twenty years). Shortly before Dr. Hirschberg passed away, he wrote that he planned on visiting me in Tennessee just to check out everything. Of course, he didn’t make it.
I love this idea. This is one of my two favorite series (I go back and forth between Parker’s Spenser, and MacDonald’s McGee). I am thrilled to see it getting more exposure and the attention it deserves.
For several years I went on aa mission to find a comparable; Paul Levine, the wonderfully creative Carl Hiassen, and others. In my estimation, I believe that the supremely talented, former fishing guide, Randy Wayne White comes closest.
Yes, I’d like to participate as long as this not require a credit card at any point at all. There too many sites that engage your interest on one hand and pick your credit out of pocket with the other hand..,
Like yourself, I have a deep abiding affection for The Travis Magee series. I have the original paperbacks for many of the Travis Magee books but would be illing to purchase those that I do not have. That old put me ready to purchase six books when they come up. I assume that this will be OK and my membership will be intact. I stand ready for any comments.