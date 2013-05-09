

What “The Office” could’ve been: An interracial love story, Bob Odenkirk as Michael

Producers reveal 10 things you didn’t know about “The Office,” including having Jim and Pam be an interracial love story, that the show was originally designed with FX and HBO in mind. Also, “Modern Family’s” Eric Stonestreet could’ve been Kevin.



“Elementary” sending Sherlock back to England

The Season 2 premiere will be set in London.



Stephen Colbert addresses his sister’s defeat

“Tonight, I am angry.”



“Homeland” promotes F. Murray Abraham and Sarita Choudhury

Abraham’s Dar Adal character will become a regular in Season 3, as will Saul’s estranged wife.

Randy Jackson will no longer be Mariah Carey’s manager

Turns out Jackson was co-managing his fellow “Idol” judge’s career.



Catherine Tate to star in UK’s “Everybody Loves Raymond” remake

The British Raymond will be played by comedian Lee Mack.

“The Voice” beats “Idol,” but falls to a season low

Both singing shows went head-to-head last night.