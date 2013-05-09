What “The Office” could’ve been: An interracial love story, Bob Odenkirk as Michael
Producers reveal 10 things you didn’t know about “The Office,” including having Jim and Pam be an interracial love story, that the show was originally designed with FX and HBO in mind. Also, “Modern Family’s” Eric Stonestreet could’ve been Kevin.
“Elementary” sending Sherlock back to England
The Season 2 premiere will be set in London.
Stephen Colbert addresses his sister’s defeat
“Tonight, I am angry.”
“Homeland” promotes F. Murray Abraham and Sarita Choudhury
Abraham’s Dar Adal character will become a regular in Season 3, as will Saul’s estranged wife.
Randy Jackson will no longer be Mariah Carey’s manager
Turns out Jackson was co-managing his fellow “Idol” judge’s career.
Catherine Tate to star in UK’s “Everybody Loves Raymond” remake
The British Raymond will be played by comedian Lee Mack.
“The Voice” beats “Idol,” but falls to a season low
Both singing shows went head-to-head last night.
I would have watched the heck out of Odenkirk as Michael Scott. As much as I like Steve Carell, Mr. Show has proven that Odenkirk is hilarious doing just about anything.