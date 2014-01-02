What today’s PGA announcement means for Oscar

The Best Picture Oscar nominees that failed to receive PGA nominations in the last four years – i.e. the relevant era – are “The Blind Side,” “A Serious Man,” “Winter’s Bone,” “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” “The Tree of Life” and “Amour.” So there is hope yet for films like “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” and “Philomena” that absolutely have support within the Academy but missed out on recognition this morning. And also note, one of the films that missed with PGA over the last four years was a Coen brothers effort that manifested great passion within the Academy.
The films that made the PGA cut but missed with Oscar over that stretch are “Invictus,” “Star Trek,” “The Town,” “Bridesmaids,” “The Ides of March,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Moonrise Kingdom” and “Skyfall.” There are more misses because the PGA has stuck with 10 nominees over the last two years, when the Academy changed its rules slightly to allow for anywhere from five to 10 nominees (and have ended up with nine both years). So someone from today’s announcement will absolutely be left off, but who?
I was most surprised to see “The Wolf of Wall Street” hang on amid the torrent. “Blue Jasmine” makes sense and has always been a top 15 lurker in the Best Picture ranks. If Woody Allen lands a DGA nomination next week, watch out. But I still wonder if “Her” has the right mojo. Nevertheless, finding love with the producers is pretty significant; it’s certain to show up on tomorrow’s WGA tally and may well be a DGA nominee given the respect Spike Jonze (star of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” no less) commands from his peers.
The goose would appear to be cooked for films like “All is Lost,” “August: Osage County,” “Before Midnight,” “Fruitvale Station” and “Rush” in the Best Picture category, despite having various angles on the race throughout the season. But never say never. Actors could help carry “August” and “Rush” has its fans. But the point is that concentrated passion is what’s necessary with the preferential ballot (which the PGA shares with the Academy). Which films have it? I think “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Her,” “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” absolutely qualify.
But you can talk this stuff to death. Nothing is left field as of yet. The WGA will add to the mix tomorrow with their own caveat (a number of the year’s contenders aren’t eligible). The DGA will speak up Tuesday and BAFTA will give an idea of the British voting bloc’s perspective on Wednesday. The race is still alive.
That said, in all likelihood, we will know the winner of this year’s Best Picture Oscar on Jan. 19, or a little more than two weeks from today. That is the night of the PGA Awards, when today’s announcement will yield a victor. The guild has nailed the winner 18 out of its 24 years of existence, which isn’t a miraculous stat on its own, particularly given how the face of the group changed shape over the years. But what’s more relevant is this: in the last four years of sharing the same preferential balloting system as the Academy, they are batting a thousand. Who wins? “American Hustle?” “Gravity?” “12 Years a Slave?”
I think it’ll come down to one of those three, and then, at risk of sounding authoritarian, we’ll know.
The 2014 PGA Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19.
I think Her is going to be a story when the Oscar Nominations are announced either way.
I could see it being another Drive where it gets largely snubbed save for one or two minor nominations and I could see it being a story because either Phoenix snuck into Best Actor and/or Scarjo made history by getting into Supporting.
Various thoughts:
Her – although I liked it quite a bit, it just so does NOT feel like an Academy movie. I could see it missing as easy as I could see it making it in.
Inside Llewyn Davis – I just hope it makes it.
Dallas Buyers Club – really? SAG and now PGA. I know people love it. But I wonder if the “last big hurrah for Focus Features” has anything to do at all with it’s success?
Wolf of Wall Street – yes, controversy. But wouldn’t the voting have occurred right before all this “noise” broke out?
I think the likes of Philomena and The Butler must still be riiiight on the edge. And perhaps August will just be an actor movie? Does Blue have the passion?
What a crazy year. Oscar nom morning will be very interesting.
Re: Wall Street, I’m not referring to the “controversy” as something that would have affected voting, but as something that may have been symptomatic and then reflected in voting as well. But I guess not. It’s curiously split, that one, which frankly helps its case for a nomination immensely, but tanks its chances of winning.
“…which frankly helps its case for a nomination immensely, but tanks its chances of winning”
Right on the money!
Regarding “Blue Jasmine”, I consider this a bit of a test of the Woody Allen contingent in the Academy under the new 10-nominee rules, in the same way that “A Serious Man”‘s nomination showed the strength of the Coens’ floor support there.
“Midnight in Paris” got a directing nomination and won screenplay, and would probably have been in the top five had there been only five nominees in 2011, so that’s not really the same thing as “Jasmine”‘s campaign situation.
I was thinking similarly that both “Blue Jasmine” and the Coen brothers movie will probably gain strength in the Oscar voting, where intense (though relatively narrow) support counts more than with the PGA, where I assume broad support matters more. Maybe I’m wrong and the PGA uses a similar ranked system, but I doubt it. The fact that “A Serious Man” missed with the PGA but was nominated for an Oscar does suggest that Woody Allen and the Coen brothers are the most likely to benefit from the Oscar voting system. Their movies were easily my two favorites of the year, for what it’s worth.
Kris, Wolf Of Wall Street is in this for the long haul. I fully expect it to get a DGA nomination. It is a passion movie undoubtedly, and a lot of people will and do passionately love it.
It might be the Dragon Tattoo though. I think it might miss director at the Academy but is definitely in for Best Picture at the Oscars.
DGA? You think 10,000 people can agree on “The Wolf of Wall Street?” I’m skeptical
There is a lot of youth in DGA, however, and that helps it.
Young people would worship something like Wolf.
And there is definitely some star worship. If Fincher can get in the DGA for a film as inane as Dragon Tattoo, surely every aspiring young film-makers favorite director Martin Scorsese can get in for a relentless youth skewing (or youth baiting) film.
Odd that the youth in the industry might rally around the film that’s getting a lashing from the left. The coolness factor sometimes outweighs politics. Also, I’m getting a feeling that the people who object to the film are Liberal with the big L but conservative with the small c. Liberal politics, conservative temperament. Most of the people I know who are excited about the movie are young guys on the right who like to party. Go figure.
I think the movie is too flimsy to bear the burden of any politics at all. It might boil down to your tolerance of bad behavior and to what extent you are lionized by the behavior portrayed on screen, in both aspects I think the younger the audience the better it might play for them. Regardless of politics.
“Young people would worship something like Wolf.”
Well, “young people” are not a single entity — a lot of the sceptics I know are young, at least by Academy standards. I don’t see it as a generationally divisive film so much as a philosophically divisive one.
What exactly makes “Wolf” a young person’s film? It’s a period flick about the stock market in the 1990s, directed by a 71 year old, employing stylistic tricks and flair that he previously used in his films from the 70s.
Not that hard to figure out, is it, Prettok? Also P.S.: Scorsese films have consistently been embraced by younger audiences over the decades.
Kris, I agree that as of right now, the race is probably down to those 3: 12 Years, Gravity, and Hustle. But from a campaigning standpoint, do you think Fox Searchlight and Warner Bros could be doing more for their films at this point in the race? I remember at this time last year, everyone could FEEL Argo beginning to get its 2nd wind, before any envelopes had been opened. Right now it seems Hustle has all of the buzz, even from cynical media watchers saying it’s just mediocre enough to win. I guess my question is, do you see that 2nd wind coming for either Gravity or 12 Years? Because I sort of think it needs to happen soon.
The Argo second wind was after Oscar nominations were announced, when the guilds named their winners (not nominees).
Disagree. Argo was already on an upward trajectory when the nominations were announced. Didn’t Affleck win an award (was it the BFCA?) that very same night and joke “I’d like to thank the Academy?” Argo opened strong in October, remained good enough to be a definite nominee in November & December, and remained the last consensus choice after other movies opened and fell away in January. Gravity could easily follow that trajectory this year, if Hustle begins to lose steam; 12 Years could, too, if those who refused to watch it come around. Right now, though, Hustle is sort of sucking all the air out of the room.
I know by the end of December Argo had started racking up critics wins. By 12/31 I was convinced it was the winner.
Still the first wind though, right Kris? It looked like the winner, lost some steam when it missed the director nod, and then came roaring back.
I don’t think Argo ever got, or needed, a second wind. It was rock-solid throughout — pundits and journalists may have got temporarily more excited about newer arrivals, but the industry enthusiasm for Affleck and his film was always palpable.
If anything it got added press from the snub but while others seemed to think that’s what brought it to the winner’s circle, I think it was just a blip and things played out as they were going to.
I don’t disagree with anything that you’re saying, I guess I’m just looking at it more from a horse race/Las Vegas kind of perspective.
I think there was a vert brief wave of panic after the Affleck snub at the Oscars, but otherwise very strong.
I would say the PGA winner gives a clear frontrunner (and I agree it will probably be among 12 Years, Gravity, or American Hustle), but I think it would be too soon to say the race is then over.
Certainly if PGA and DGA match on their winner (as happened the 4 years of of expanded fields) it would start to look like a done deal, but even then I wouldn’t say a winner is locked for sure, with other precursors such as BAFTA and SAG, or perhaps even just the academy going its own way to an extent.
It’s about how a preferential ballot plays out. It gets at general consensus. Yeah, different voting bodies, but the concept sifts out like that. The Hurt Locker beating Avatar in the first year is the clearest indication.
Such an interesting year. I feel certain that BP is going to be a 3 horse race between “Gravity”, “American Hustle” and “12 Years a Slave”, all films that I like to slightly varying extents (all will be in my top 10), and I could picture any of them winning, because each offer the Academy something different.
I’ve been leaning on “12 Years a Slave” for a while as the likely winner but after re-watching “Gravity” the other day I think I’m starting to board that train. It’s not going to get SAG and I have major doubts the writer’s will give it a nomination in that ridiculously stacked category, but I still see it winning Director, Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Cinematography and Visual Effects, which is an impressive haul.
I still think Nebraska has a better footing than Hustle.
If Gravity wins PGA, it’s over. If any other film wins (especially 12 Years or WOWS), I think there’ll still be a modicum of suspense.
I’m not sure why it breaks down like that for you, but really, whatever wins here, I think it’s over.
I keep thinking about Brokeback Mountain and The Aviator, oddly enough. I get the sense that there’s an enormous amount of respect in the industry for 12 Years and a lot of passion for WOWS, enough in both cases to win PGA, but both are difficult/divisive and neither has aroused the almost unanimous passion and respect that Gravity has. (Of the other seven nominees, American Hustle is the only possible threat I see.)
I’m glad and pleasantly surprised by Blue Jasmine still being up there. I’m stumped at the Best Picture, thinking this is between American Hustle and Gravity. 12 Years is racking up lots of the smaller critic groups; but for some reason I’m failing to see how it could win. Is 12 Years another Lincoln?
I think it’s between