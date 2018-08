(CBR) With a $1.1 billion global box office and a certified-platinum soundtrack, “Disney’s” Frozen is more that a blockbuster – it”s a pop-culture phenomenon. However, the folks at How It Should Have Ended found the animated film lacked a certain … something. Namely, an appearance by X-Men.

After all, where better than Xavier”s School for Gifted Youngsters for Elsa to learn more about her powers – and, of course, organize the joint faculty-student chorus?