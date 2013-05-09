What’s wrong with RIAA’s gold and platinum certifications adding streaming songs

Today, the RIAA (the Recording Industry Assn. of America) made big news with its decision to include on-demand audio and video song streaming in its certification methodology. Here”s how it works: previously, songs had to sell 500,000 units (through physical and digital sales) to be certified gold and 1 million units to be certified platinum. Two million and above counts as multi-platinum.
Now, streaming will figure in the tabulations: every 100 streams will count as the equivalent of 1 download. Take something like Psy”s “Gentleman” or Baauer”s “Harlem Shake,” both of which were much bigger streaming sensations than digital sales successes. They will go gold much faster based on a few days” worth of streams (although only US streams will count in the designations) than a song that people are plunking down money to buy. User-generated videos will not count.
To be sure, the music industry has been horrifically slow to embrace change and new technologies. Its arrogance and belief that consumers would continue to buy full albums when they wanted singles lead to the creation of Napster and widespread piracy. Plus, internecine fighting over whether steaming counts as a sale or as airplay further muddied the issue, especially when it came to figuring out royalty payments for songwriters and artists, so congrats to the RIAA for not moving at a glacial pace and for getting the industry to agree to the changes (although finding new ways to congratulate themselves have never been the music industry”s problem).
Also, once Billboard added YouTube streaming into the calculations for the Billboard Hot 100 (it already included select other streaming services), it was really only a matter of time before the RIAA made this call. Billboard”s move helped legitimize streaming. Among the streaming services now included in the RIAA”s tabulations are MOG, Muve Music, Rdio, Rhapsody, Slacker, Spotify, Xbox Music, MTV.com, Vevo, Yahoo and YouTube.
Here are my issues with the decision:
*Streaming is not a sale. RIAA certifications, whether or albums or singles, have always been based on sales. Even in this transitioning world between physical vs. digital and buying vs. streaming, a sale still counts as a level of commitment that streaming does not. Now, if I have an incredible yen to listen to The Beach Boys” “Sail On Sailor” and I”m too lazy to go into the other room and grab the CD, I simply call up Spotify and play it 12 times in a row (yes, this is a true example). My laziness will now help songs become certified gold and platinum.
*This move comes at a time when the music industry continues to be evolving as sales continue to fall. Digital sales have not increased to offset the decline of physical sales, much to the disappointment of the music industry. In some ways, this feels like a panacea for the music industry to falsely convince itself that the sky isn”t falling because it can now crow about increased certifications and make artists feel good about themselves. The music industry has never been shy about finding ways to pat itself on the back, but this is basically rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
*People consume music differently now than they did even two years ago, and the RIAA”s move is recognition of that, however the 100:1 ratio seems too low to me as the opening rate. As we move toward sustainable subscription models, that ratio could be correct, but for now, the ratio should be higher: maybe 1000 streams to one download. As sales continue to erode and streams climb even higher, then bring the numbers closer together, but by starting at 100:1, the RIAA hasn”t left much wiggle room as the climate continues to shift.
What do you think about the shift?
A couple of thoughts Melinda. First, we undertook an extensive analysis of both downloads and streaming numbers for hundreds of songs over multiple years. The ratio is grounded in that comparative analysis. We also contemplated futher growth in streaming and also factored that into the ratio. We very much considered your last point.
Also, we reflected upon whether to develop a streaming only award. But we concluded– the program should reflect broad demand for a particular song, however that is manifested. Why segregate out different channels and create different awards? Are we to simply ignore this increasingly popular form of music consumption? Instead, let’s find a way to broadly recognize online demand for a song (it’s only for on-demand services, not Pandora, for example). That was the thinking.
Lastly, I appreciate healthy skepticism of the business! We started this process more than a year ago, long before Billboard announced anything and totally independent of it. Music consumption is changing and so should our G&P Program.
Our 2012 revenue numbers show a business basically flat for the second year in a row, after a decade of preciptious decline. No one is popping champagne corks, but, yes, I suppose we’re guilty as changed if we take a little decent news.
Jonathan Lamy
RIAA
I applaud the RIAA’s new program/ideas. As a former director of the G&P program for many years, I heard the same skepticism (some warranted, some not) when I launched the Diamond award, as well as the award for Ringtones and Digital Sales. Time will tell if this was the right move but I’m betting it was.
John Henkel
Jonathan and John- Thank you for responding. It’s clear that a great deal of thought went into these changes, which I know, from covering the RIAA when I was at Billboard, weren’t made lightly. As I mention, the music industry moves at a glacial pace too often, so I applaud the recognition of the shifting sands here. Still, there is a difference between streaming and buying, so I maybe would have separated the awards initially and I would have had a higher ratio than 100:1, but again, it’s easy for me to say that from the cheap seats and without having access to the information you had.
Jonathan: I have one question: You mention that this only includes on-demand plays. If I go to Vevo to play a specific video, once that one has played, Vevo continues to play videos by like-minded artists. Are those counted in your tally for those songs since my initial video played was on-demand or is only the first song counted?
I just love the fact that the RIAA used the word “segregate” in an official statement, Lol. Talk about being in touch with your market..
Hi Melinda,
I’m Liz Kennedy, and I direct the RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Program. Our new combined program counts on-demand audio and video streams. We know a is stream on-demand because it is coded and reported to the labels as such, and then subsequently shown to our auditors with on-demand coding. If you need anything further please feel free to email me at lkennedy@riaa.com.