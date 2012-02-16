Whitney Houston and Madonna surge on Billboard’s Hot 100

As crass as it sounds, death has a way of igniting sales for an artist. As we”ve all too recently seen with Michael Jackson and Amy Winehouse, her Feb. 11 passing is doing the same for Whitney Houston.

Houston’s albums surged back up the Billboard 200. Not surprisingly, her biggest hit, “I Will Always Love You” also zooms back onto the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 7. The song spent 14 weeks at No. 1 in 1992. Two other Houston hits, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “Greatest Love of All” came back onto the big chart as well at No. 35 and No. 41 respectively, according to Billboard.

There are some other big leaps on the Hot 100 this week as well, all due to Super Bowl love: Madonna has reason to cheer this week: With “Give Me All You Luvin”” featuring Nicki Minaj and M.I.A., Madge scores her 38th Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

The tune with the cheerleading chant jumps 13-10. The move increases the Super Bowl half-time show performer”s lead over The Beatles for the most Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 in the chart”s 53-year history. The Fab Four have 34. Madonna”s last Top 10 entry was “4 Minutes” featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland in 2008. Her first Top 10 was “Borderline” in 1984.

Additionally, fun.”s “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monae drives its way from 41-3 on the back of the Chevrolet Sonic Super Bowl ad. LMFAO, who performed with Madonna during half-time sees “Sexy and I Know It” climb 9-4.

Plus, Kelly Clarkson, who sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, spends another week at No. 1 with “Stronger.” This is one of the few times when the act at No. 1 has to compete with so many other chart happenings swirling around her.

Grammy queen Adele stays at No. 2 with “Set Fire To the Rain,” although it ascends to No. 1 on Billboard”s Radio Songs chart.

Rounding out the Top 10, a number of titles each slides down two places from last week”s position: Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” falls to No. 5, Rihanna”s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris to No. 6, and Tyga”s “Rack City” to No. 9.

David Guetta”s “Turn Me On” featuring Nicki Minaj slips three places to No. 8.