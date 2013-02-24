Who had the best Oscars music moment? Jennifer Hudson, Adele, Seth MacFarlane

Music and the movies was the unofficial-official theme of the 2013 Academy Awards, and big names were on hand to flesh the concept out. Jennifer Hudson, Adele, Barbra Streisand, host Seth MacFarlane, Kristin Chenoweth, Shirley Bassey, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Norah Jones the cast of “Les Miserables” and more were all on hand to work the wares from their famed flicks.
Below is an outline of the show’s big numbers and some commentary. Be sure to vote on which you think was the best. Has Adele won over your heart, too?
+ The show host Seth MacFarlane had promised big musical numbers from the top, once he got the job, and considering the depth of know-how from his creation of “Family Guy,” the dude knows how to speak Hollywood. And did he. Maybe a little too well… or a little too Old Hollywood. In between cracks with Captain Kirk, he trotted out A-Lister Dancing With The Stars Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron for “The Way You Look Tonight” and a soft shoe bit with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Daniel Radcliffe, who recently caught the Broadway musical bug.
+ Honoring 50 years of James Bond, the lead entertainer was Shirley Bassey and her “Goldfinger,” which warranted a standing ovation. Watchers were perhaps hoping for a much bigger, more surprising combination of 007 alum (hey, I hear Paul McCartney’s just sitting by the phone), but this stood well on its own.
+ Barbra Streisand singing “The Way We Were” by Marvin Hamlisch at the end of the In Memoriam? How has this not been done 50 times before already? I can’t imagine it sounding any better than it did here, though, because at 70, Streisand still has “it.”
+ Norah Jones sang the song from “Ted,” it sounded lovely. But it looked like a slog rather than a prime-time showstopper, as though she were picking out light bulbs or filling out a tax form.
+ While I’m sure the producers had grand plans to shine off this 52-hour show in a big explosive finale, it was Kristin Chenoweth and MacFarlane, sending people to the exits with a re-made “Here’s to the Losers” that was barely choreographed and, obviously, unrehearsed to any deed of satisfaction. Continuing with the theme of orchestra overload, the audience couldn’t hear the “jokes,” the scant few I caught involved the word “c*nt,” making fun of “Chicago” and Bradley Cooper going home empty-handed but forever having “The Hangover” sequels.
Sorry, but Jennifer Hudson’s performance was terrible. Her voice was shrill and she was yelling most of the time. It seems she was really tight and her voice felt very constricted. On the other hand, you have a legend like Bassey whose voice is magnificent. I’m surprised Hudson got a standing ovation as well, and no, I’m no hater. I’m a huge fan of her talent, especially her triumph at the Oscars. But this performance was huge on drama, but low on musical excellence.
I completely agree.
^ This comment right here. Bassey brought the classiness that a Bond Tribute required. Hudson was just shrill and shouty, I hated it. Adele was also drowned out by her orchestra, nobody’s winning a sound mixing Oscar for that.
One Day More by a mile. Better than in the film. I’d expect to vote for Adele here though…
Jennifer Hudson absolutely killed it, she was amazing. The performance of ONE DAY MORE by the Les Mis cast, on the other hand, was pretty painful–a wall of noise just like in the movie. Still, I enjoyed Russell Crowe’s defiant demeanor. “Yeah, I know I’m a shitty singer! So what?!” Helena Bonhama Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen looked really uncomfortable.
I was looking forward to Adele but they really screwed the pooch on the sound mix. Too bad. If only there had been someone in the house who was an expert at that stuff…
right? there should be no excuse for a mix that bad.
The Les Mis cast proved why that movie should have walked off with everything. They were wonderful!!!
No. They proved they can do it better on stage than in the film, that’s all.
Jennifer Hudson gave an excellent performance and Adele has a beautiful voice, she did not fail to deliver.
I thought the Les Mis cast was the best performance folled by Bassey. The rest seemed flat and the Chicago performance was dreadful.
Also, in regards to “Continuing with the theme of orchestra overload, the audience couldn’t hear the “jokes,” the scant few I caught involved the word “c*nt,” I had no problem hearing the lyrics and the only thing close that may have been what you heard was “Helen Hunt”…
i think it’s the part they tried out a fake-out a rhyme with “Helen Hunt” then took a left turn. I actually really liked the Les Mis part but, for an awards show, it took forever.
I actually had more of a problem with the other pacing. I enjoyed it when only the songs nominated for best song performed. There was no reason for Streisand to perform or Bassey (my original comment should be followed not folled)… If they were honoring Bond the performance of Skyfall would have been enough. Plus is it really honoring Bond to show one clip reel and one theme song? Bassey could have done some sort of compilation of the three she performed (Goldfinger, Moonraker, Diamonds are Forever) and it could have been better… But I digress.
Shirley Bassey by 700 billion miles!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Bassey gets my vote.