Will Adele make it 15 weeks atop the Billboard 200?

Adele”s success continues as “21” is poised to spend its 15th week at No. 1 on next week”s Billboard 200.

With projected sales of up to 130,000 copies, “21” is far ahead of Drake”s “Take Care,” which will likely stay at No. 2 with 50,000 units. Most of the titles from this week”s Billboard 200 Top 10 stay firmly entrenched in the upper tier although there”s some shifting of positions. Young Jeezy”s “TM 103: Hustler Ambition” likely falls one spot to No. 4, as Black Keys” “El Camino” rises four spots to No. 3 with sales of 45,000.

Coldplay”s “Mylo Xyloto” also should experience a rise from No. 8 to No. 5, bolstered by the band”s New Year”s Eve concert on “Austin City Limits.” Florence + the Machine”s “Ceremonials” will hold at No. 6 with sales of 27,000-30,000, although with a few days left until Nielsen SoundScan”s Sunday closing, “Ceremonials” is in a dead heat with Rihanna”s “Talk That Talk” and LMFAO”s “Sorry For the Party Rocking.” Nickelback”s “Here And Now” looks good for No. 9, while Adele bookends the Top 10 as “19” will be No. 10.

No new titles debut in the Top 10 (the highest debut like belongs to SafetySuit”s “These Times,” which will come in around No. 13), as release slates remain slow for the next few weeks.

