Will Ferrell joins ‘The Office’ for a spring arc

“The Office” has landed a key part of the Michael Scott Exit Strategy in the form of “Old School” star Will Ferrell.
NBC announced on Wednesday (Jan. 26) that Ferrell has signed on to guest star over multiple “Office” episodes this spring. The network revealed that Ferrell will play a branch manager sent to Scranton by the home office. Naturally, he “proves to be just as inappropriate as Michael.”
Ferrell and Steve Carell, who will be departing “The Office” shortly before the end of this season, previously worked together on “Anchorman.”
“We found Steve Carell when he was nothing but a movie star and we turned him into a television star,” states executive producer Paul Lieberstein. “We are proud to continue ‘The Office’s’ tradition of discovering famous talent, and we hope that once America gets a good look at Will, they’ll see what we see: tremendous raw sexuality.”
This will be an NBC reunion for Ferrell, who cut his teeth as a regular on “Saturday Night Live.” In addition to a steady movie career that has included hits like “The Other Guys” and “Elf,” Ferrell and partner Adam McKay produce HBO’s “Eastbound & Down” and “Funny or Die Presents.”
For more information on the “Office” plan to send Michael Scott off into the sunset, check out Alan Sepinwall’s discussion with Lieberstein.
Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope.
Stunt casting at its best. And the show doesn’t need another Michael Scott because it’s spinning its wheels. God this show is a disappointment.
What does “from the home office” mean?
Corporate. Home Office is a term you hear more in the UK (along with Head Office).
I like the idea of this. I know Carell is leaving in April but I hope him and Will have at least one episode together. Will Ferrell has a very different comic style than Steve Carell though so I hope they don’t just make him Michael Scott 2.0. This could really be something great if they do it right.
Wait, didn’t they say David Koechner would come back in a future episode as well?
Boy they most be paying him a fortune
Shark jumped
Man that’s one overused phrase. Maybe we should wait until we see the episodes to invoke a cliche.
I’m tremendously excited by this.
Ah man, we’re just a Paul Rudd cameo away from a complete “Newsteam Assemble!”
I think this is a terrible idea. I have a bad feeling that Ferrell’s comic presence will bring out the broadest, most infantile, obnoxious aspects of the Michael Scott character when his departure should be operating in the subtler areas the show has explored.
Yeech.
