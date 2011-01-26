Will Ferrell joins ‘The Office’ for a spring arc

“The Office” has landed a key part of the Michael Scott Exit Strategy in the form of “Old School” star Will Ferrell.

NBC announced on Wednesday (Jan. 26) that Ferrell has signed on to guest star over multiple “Office” episodes this spring. The network revealed that Ferrell will play a branch manager sent to Scranton by the home office. Naturally, he “proves to be just as inappropriate as Michael.”

Ferrell and Steve Carell, who will be departing “The Office” shortly before the end of this season, previously worked together on “Anchorman.”

“We found Steve Carell when he was nothing but a movie star and we turned him into a television star,” states executive producer Paul Lieberstein. “We are proud to continue ‘The Office’s’ tradition of discovering famous talent, and we hope that once America gets a good look at Will, they’ll see what we see: tremendous raw sexuality.”

This will be an NBC reunion for Ferrell, who cut his teeth as a regular on “Saturday Night Live.” In addition to a steady movie career that has included hits like “The Other Guys” and “Elf,” Ferrell and partner Adam McKay produce HBO’s “Eastbound & Down” and “Funny or Die Presents.”

