Will Ferrell, Liam Neeson and Alison Brie to give voice to ‘Lego’

Will Ferrell, Liam Neeson, Nick Offerman and Alison Brie are ready to play “Lego.”

The quartet have signed on to lend their famous voices to Warner Bros and Village Roadshow”s upcoming 3D animated film “Lego.” The feature already boasts a starry voice cast including Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett and Morgan Freeman, according to Deadline.

“Lego” will center on Emmet (Pratt), your typical Lego figure who is mistaken for a great warrior and joins an eclectic group of rebels on a mission to bring down an evil warlord called President Business.

Ferrell will play Business, with Neeson acting as his righthand henchman.

Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) will perform the voice of a pirate seeking revenge on Business, while Brie (“Community”) will be heard as another member of Emmet”s team.

“21 Jump Street” helmers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are writing and directing the animated adventure.

Ferrell recently starred in “The Campaign” and will soon be seen in the long-awaited “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” while Neeson can currently be seen busting heads in “Taken 2.”

“Lego” will be released February 7, 2014.