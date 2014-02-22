Will ‘Frozen’ freeze Eric Church out of the top album spot next week?

The soundtrack to “Frozen” will likely pop back up to the top spot on the Billboard 200 next week.

The set, which has surpassed 1 million copies sold, keeps surging ahead, seldom dropping below No. 3 since its release 12 weeks ago. It is slated to sell up to 85,000 copies by the time Nielsen SoundScan closes its weekly tabulations on Sunday night.

“Frozen” will ice Eric Church”s “The Outsiders” out of No. 1, as the country star”s fourth studio album will drop to No. 2 (80,000). In doing so, “Frozen” will spend its fifth, non-consecutive week at No. 1. The last soundtrack to log that many weeks at No. 1 was “Titanic” in 1998. It ultimately spent 16 weeks at No. 1, according to Billboard.

Church will be followed by the self-titled debut from country newcomer, Cole Swindell. Swindell has his first No. 1 on Billboard”s Country Airplay chart, “Chillin” It,” this week. “Cole Swindell” should sell around 65,000 for No. 3 honors.

Two other sets will likely debut in the Top 10: metal core band Issues” self-titled set at No. 8 (22,000) and rock duo Phantogram”s “Voices” at No. 10 (21,000).

“Now 49” looks good for No. 4 (45,000), while Beyonce”s self-titled set will be at No. 5 (35,000), Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” is at No. 6 (30,000), Katy Perry”s “Prism” at No. 7 (24,000), and Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” continues to sell following his Feb. 2 Super Bowl halftime appearance, landing at No. 9 (21,000).

“American Idol”s” Season 12 winner, Candice Glover, will like comes in at No. 14 with “Music Speaks” (read our review here).