Will Michael Buble’s ‘Christmas’ continue its Billboard 200 reign next week?

Michael Buble must have been very nice this year as Santa continues filling his stocking with presents. Next week, it may be with as many as 460,000 of them. That”s the number of copies of Buble”s holiday album, “Christmas,” he is expected to sell. That number could propel the title over the 2 million mark in two months.

As Christmas approaches, superstar titles surge and move back up the chart: there are no debuts in the Top 10: it looks like Anthony Hamilton”s superb “Back To Love” will be the highest new entry at No. 14, according to Hits Daily Double.

Even though she falls far short of Buble”s numbers, look for Adele”s “21” to move back up to No. 2 on sales of up to 280,000. Justin Bieber”s “Under the Mistletoe” will likely land at No. 3 and move as much as 170,000 copies.

The numbers start to drop into five digits after that. Andrea Bocelli”s “Concerto: One Night In Central Park” likely moves 6-4 with sales upwards of 90,000, while Lady Antebellum”s “Own The Night” is poised to see a nice jump from 15-5.

Nickelback”s “Here And Now” may rise two spots to No. 6 with project sales of up to 75,000, while Drake”s “Take Care” hangs out at No. 7. Black Keys, whose “El Camino” drove its way onto the chart at No. 2 this week, likely falls to No. 8 on sales of 70,000. Rounding out the top 10 will likely be Scotty McCreery”s “Clear As Day” at No. 9 and Amy Winehouse”s “Lioness: Hidden Treasures,” which debuted at No. 5 this week and may fall to No. 10 next week.