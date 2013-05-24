Will Smith and son Jaden rap ‘Fresh Prince’ theme: Watch

Jaden Smith and his dad (or is he his best bud) Will Smith spent a good minute pretending they weren’t about to do something zany on the Graham Norton’s BBC show.

Then they got crazy, bopped around the stage with Jazzy Jeff and covered Smith’s own “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” theme song. Then Alfonso Ribeiro — aka Carlton — shows up, and does the Carlton. It was the most delightful quasi-train-wreck of my 13-year-old ideals, and I couldn’t stop watching.

Will Smith has apparently been in the studio with Kanye West recently. As previously reported, Smith said, “I”ve been messing around with Kanye. We were in the studio a couple of times… I might get the bug. I”m not going to do it unless I get truly inspired, but ‘Ye”s been pushing me a little bit.”

How do you like the Jaden and Willow parade so far from the Smith family?