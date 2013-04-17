Will Smith in talks for con-artist movie ‘Focus’ as Kristen Stewart exits

Box-office superman Will Smith is in final talks to star in Glenn Ficarra and John Requa’s con-artist movie “Focus” – despite the fact that the previously-cast Kristen Stewart has now reportedly dropped out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “After Earth” star is close to signing on for the male lead in the Warner Bros. project, which centers on a seasoned con artist whose game is thrown off when a less-experienced fleecer he was previously romantically involved with (Stewart’s role) shows up just as he’s embarking on an elaborate swindle in Buenos Aires.

Stewart’s departure from the project is being reported less than four months after Ben Affleck – who was previously slated for the role now being filled by Smith – was forced to exit due to scheduling conflicts. The lead duo was originally intended for Ficarra and Requa’s “Crazy, Stupid, Love” co-stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, but the pair were unavailable to commit.

Smith will next be seen opposite real-life son Jaden in the M. Night Shyamalan sci-fi “After Earth,” which is slated for release on June 7.

