Could this be Brad Pitt’s year after all?

Several months ago it seemed as though this may be Brad Pitt”s year. For some, he’s a movie star who happens to know how to act. To others he is a talented character actor who happens to be a remarkably good-looking movie star. Pitt himself will often say that he has learned his craft over the course of a 20-year career peppered with hits and misses, but he has become known for his humility as well as his willingness to take chances and go against the grain of what could have been a one- or two-note body of work.
For a time in the precursor season, it appeared as though he may be nominated for “The Tree of Life” as well as “Moneyball.” Each would offer particular PR challenges. Neither necessarily represents a no-brainer Oscar win (great historical figure, person facing life-altering trauma or, as Ricky Gervais taught us in “Extras,” a Nazi or a nun). But “Moneyball” is also a film that is notably devoid of the bells and whistles of the traditional “sports movie.” There is no great triumph, no moment of cathartic victory in a neatly wrapped package of money and accolades. What the film does offer is a look at how and why we define ourselves and others as we do, as well as an exploration of a thinking man”s way through a system that is inherently inequitable.
Though I love “Moneyball” and count it as my number one or two of this year”s Best Picture nominees, I was hoping for a “Tree of Life” nomination for Pitt. I found it to be the most complex and nuanced performance of his career. It allowed him to explore and express a dark undercurrent of the human psyche without the veil of grandiose insanity. His Mr. O’Brien was, in his own deeply flawed way, loving and well-intentioned. At the very least it was his intention to be loving. He was simply unable to keep the demons at bay. It made for what were, for me, the finest moments in the film: young Jack”s upbringing in Texas.
Alas, it was not meant to be. Pitt has instead been nominated as both “Moneyball””s producer and lead actor. His good friend George Clooney, nominated for “The Descendants,” became the frontrunner after the critics’ awards circuit, but now he seems poised for a potential upset by Jean Dujardin after “The Artist” star’s SAG win. Pitt began to fade into the background (as much as an internationally famous mega-star can fade). But could that air of sudden uncertainty be a window of opportunity?
The actor’s “Moneyball” stumping this week has reminded me of what that portrayal had to offer. It is also striking that, as Kris has pointed out, a campaign for Oscar can be likened to the story of the Oakland A”s’ struggle in “Moneyball” in terms of the influx of cash it takes to win. As far as the film’s themes are concerned, as Pitt said in a recent interview with The Guardian, this is a film about a man finding his value, which may or may not be (solely) via the traditional markers of success.
“We’re so defined by the last success or the last failure that we even start to see ourselves that way,” Pitt said of Hollywood. “You’ve got these awards and there’s going to be one winner and four losers, but the four losers made great films. A subtle point of ‘Moneyball” is that we’re a string of successes and failures. Odds are I won’t have another year like this one.”
With that in mind, Pitt has been engaging in a surge of media rounds with an appearance on the Daily Show, another on the Today Show (alongside co-nominee Jonah Hill) and a cover story on The Hollywood Reporter, among others. In the segment with Jon Stewart he joked that the race is similar to that of the Republican primary and that he”s “gonna be hanging out with Ron Paul” if he”s not careful. “I gotta get in there and mix it up a bit,” he enthused. And so he is.
As Greg Ellwood mentioned in his piece on The Daily Show appearance, Sandra Bullock took a similar track in 2009 to ultimate success. Though, like his character, Pitt appears to be a man who is seeking a path of deeper value. When asked what winning would mean to him, he responded, “I really don”t believe in that.” And oddly enough, I think he is sincere.
“There are so many good performances, so many good performances that aren”t being acknowledged,” he said. “What it does for a movie is that it makes it easier for a film like this to get made in the future.”
To that end, Pitt is likely using his considerable star power to give “Moneyball” (a passion project that it took him half a decade to make) a boost. He is also lending his support to co-star Jonah Hill”s unlikely campaign for Best Supporting Actor for a portrayal that Pitt describes as “a study in reserve.” The somewhat counter-intuitive result may be that Pitt”s own bid for Oscar will receive some momentum. He has the goodwill as well as a strong performance.
I wouldn”t call “Moneyball” as a whole a study in reserve. But it does not possess the pomp and circumstance that is so often associated with Oscar darlings. It”s a pleasure to watch, and yet it maintains an adult tone in the sense that it captures the sacrifice and compromise that comes with a grown-up life. It understands how our vision of ourselves shifts as we age. (And for a look at what happens when it doesn”t, see “Young Adult.”) “Moneyball” maintains an undercurrent of emotional depth even in the moments of levity, which Pitt says in his interview with The Guardian is somewhat reminiscent of a different era in filmmaking.
“He reminded me of the characters I loved from 70s films,” Pitt said of his character, Billy Beane. “When I started in film I was taught that you had to have a character arc and there had to be an epiphany. As years go by I have found that to be utter bullshit. We don’t really change; we evolve in degrees and what I love about these characters from the 70s like Popeye Doyle is they were the same beast at the end of the film as they were at the beginning. I do love obsessive characters. I get off on watching that.”
Perhaps we will discover that voters do as well. I know I do.
Oh I hope he wins.
Easily my favorite lead actor performance of the year. Clooney’s close behind, but I preferred Pitt’s subtly versus Clooney’s struggling restraint.
Totally agree with “The Tree of Life” — that would’ve surely been an easier win for Pitt.
I hope he wins even though I would put Fassbender, Clooney, Dujardin and Shannon are better it would be great to see Oscar Winning Couple Brangelina
Brad Pitt was wonderful in “Moneyball”, though I think Dujardin is the most deserving of the nominees. I’m overjoyed at his SAG win.
Of course, the actual “best” lead actors are nowhere to be seen: Michael Shannon, Ryan Gosling, Peter Mullan, Michael Fassbender…
I would love to see Pitt win but to say that his media blitz benefiting his own Oscar chances is “counter-intuitive” is a bit too much.
I’d love Brad Pitt to win, but I’d still be happy with either of the others.
The fact that Brad was nominated for Moneyball and not for The Tree of Life is beyond me. My god, he was way better in the Malick film than in Miller’s. In fact, in my opinion, Brad has the best supporting performance by an actor this year, way superior than Plummer.
He was better in “Moneyball,” but I agree he should have been nominated for BOTH.
He was great in Moneyball but he was perfect in The Tree of Life. I completely agree with you Duke, he was superior in every way to Plummer and to every other nominee in any category.
Tree of Life was my favorite best male supporting performance of the year as well.
I’d love for Pitt to win. I really would. And I say that as someone who for a long time only really thought of him as a pretty boy movie star. Well, that’s too simple. I knew he was a good actor, but his performance in Tree of Life blew me away. I agree with you, Roth. I would have loved for him to have been nominated for that role. Such subtle work. I was deeply touched by his work in that film.
Me too. So many of those moments still stay with me.
There was nothing special about Pitt in moneyball and i’m totally shocked that jonah hill made the cut — in what I call such a comatose performance. the problem is that neither are given oscar moments. George Clooney or even the non-nominated Leonardo dicaprio or Ryan gosling deserves this award — I hope that the academy is just not blinded by the artist and actually gives it to the best performance of the year — and that has to be clooney who runs the gamut of emotions.
“the problem is that neither are given oscar moments.”
If I’m understanding this right, you think neither of them deserve to be nominated because they weren’t given a scene in which to chew the scenery? I for one am ecstatic that they are nominating more subtle work, and I think Pitt is better than both Dujardin & Clooney. I don’t know if I would have nominated Hill, but he did a good job and I have no problem with it.
To say they shouldnt get nominated because they never had a chance to scream/yell/cry is ridiculous
Agree with Cordy. Acting is not about exhibiting a “range” of emotions like some sort of opera singer. Where does this idea come from? Certainly not from drama school. Acting is about embodying the truth of a character and telling a story and often this is done more effectively when the performer allows that story to take center stage, to the point you cease to notice the actor. Of course awards shows do a lot to undermine this, with conspicuous performances featuring some actor with a ‘limp and a lisp’ or a ton of makeup getting the vote by people who seem not to understand what good acting really is. Which is why I was impressed by Pitt’s performance and nomination, and would be pleased to see him win. It is subtle performance in service of a quietly moving, bitter sweet, finely written story, all the more impressive for a star used to make the performances about him. As for Jonah Hill, his perf. was equally free of vanity or scenery chewing and he is also deserving of his nomination.
Yeah, Pitt was good in Moneyball but I think his work in The Tree of Life leaves a more lasting impression. I’m very much looking forward to what he’s got coming up next.
I do as well. It’ll likely be different, but still looking forward to it.
Woody Harrelson should win. OH WAIT.
I think a lot of our favorites didn’t make the cut :/. I’d love to see Fassbender and Shannon in the mix. Ah, well…
Well, I’m one of the apparent few who think that Moneyball is Pitt’s best performance, to date. To me, he played a character that – for the first time – was kind of grounded. Pitt has this somewhat mercurial, aloof quality that he brings to most of his roles that doesn’t always ring true for me. But as Billy Beane, I really saw an every guy/every man that had different shades to his personality. I just think it was an excellent performance, and deserving of the Oscar.
Meanwhile, while I also think Pitt was great in ‘The Tree of Life’ (and could have been nommed/won in Supporting), it did not wow me as much as his leading portrayal in Moneyball. I just thought it was excellent “casting”. And the performance is quite good. But I don’t think Pitt brought something extra as the stern, but loving dad. That’s just what I saw/felt.
I love them both for different reasons. I do favor Tree of Life but you’ve done an excellent job of outlining the reasons that the Moneyball performance is so strong. Strong enough, in my mind, to deserve recognition. But, subtle performances are often overlooked. It’s a bummer.
I also loved Brad most in the Tree of Life. Hope he gets it now or never! To me he even deserved it in Babel and/or The Curious Case of BB!