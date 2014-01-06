Jonah Hill to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Jan. 25th

Jonah Hill has hosted “SNL” twice previously, first in 2008 with Mariah Carey as the musical guest, and then again in 2012 when The Shins provided the musical accompaniment. As for Bastille, this will be their first time performing on the show.

Bastille’s appearance on the sketch comedy series will come a week and a half after the release of “All This Bad Blood,” a multi-part deluxe album, on January 14th. Hill, of course, can currently be seen in the Martin Scorsese film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

As for that previously announced Drake appearance, it will be his first time as host of “Saturday Night Live,” but the second time he will be on the show as musical guest. His first music appearance on “SNL” was in October of 2011, when he performed on an episode hosted by Anna Faris.

Airing on NBC on Saturday nights at 11:30pm, “Saturday Night Live” is currently in its 39th season.