Woody Harrelson and Tom Waits join Colin Farrell in ‘Seven Psychopaths’

11.09.11 7 years ago

When we last checked in on “Seven Psychopaths,” writer-director Martin McDonagh’s follow-up to the excellent “In Bruges,” the film had already lined up a formidable leading cast: Colin Farrell (“In Bruges”), Sam Rockwell (“Iron Man 2”) and Christopher Walken.

Woody Harrelson (fresh off his acclaimed turn in the upcoming “Rampart”) and cult singer-actor Tom Waits have signed on. On the XX chromosome side, Olga Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”) is also in negotiations to come aboard. 
That’s a great cast, and McDonagh should be able to get funny, multi-faceted performances out of the performers much like he did with Farrell, Ralph Fiennes and Brendan Gleeson in the darkly comic — and surprisingly touching — “In Bruges.” McDonagh’s script was nominated for an Oscar in 2009.
Farrell will star as a screenwriter with writer’s block who accidentally gets involved in the L.A. underworld when his goofy friends (Rockwell and (Walken) kidnap a Shih Tzu owned by a vengeful mob boss (Harrelson). We’re not sure who Waits will play, but he’d probably be good at being the voice of the dog.
Blueprint Pictures is producing the project for CBS Films.

