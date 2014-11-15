Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey have a ‘True Detective’ reunion on SNL (sort of)

11.16.14 4 years ago

Good buddies Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey had a “True Detective” reunion on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. 

O.K., it wasn't really McConaughey, but “SNL” cast member Taran Killam bringing out his impression of the best actor winner.  The Weekend Update bit is funny stuff, but mostly because Harrelson is doing everything he can not to bust up at Killam's impression. 

Of course this isn't the first time Killam has done McConaughey, but he did take a back seat a few weeks ago when Jim Carrey stepped into play the “Interstellar” star in a series of Lincoln commercial spoofs.  They both bring something different to the table, but it got us wondering: whose McConaughey is better?

Check out Killam's latest McConaughey fly by in the embedded clip below (It's about 3 minutes in), revisit Carrey's McConaughey here and then tell us who you think is better in the comments section.

