‘Work of Art’ returns to Bravo in October

08.25.11 7 years ago
Psyched for another season of subjective flash analysis of modern art? Bravo’s got you covered starting this October.
Â 
Bravo announced on Thursday (August 25) that “Work of Art: The Next Great Artist” will return for its second season on Wednesday, October 12 at 9 p.m.Â 
Â 
The series will feature 14 budding artists living in New York City and competing for a solo show at the Brooklyn Museum and a $100,000 prize. Executive produced by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz of Magical Elves, plus Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson of Pretty Matches, “Work of Art” has rounded up a slew of guest judges, including Adam McEwen, Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, KAWS and Mary Ellen Mark.
Â 
This season’s regular judging panel will include host China Chow, Bill Powers and Jerry Saltz, while Simon de Pury is back as mentor.
Â 
The winner of the first “Work of Art” season was Abdi Farah, who beat runners-up Peregrine Honig and Miles Mendenhall.
Â 
Here are the season’s competitors:
Â 
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Bayete – 34, Hometown: New York, NY
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Michelle – 29, Hometown: Bridgewater, NJ
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Dusty – 32, Hometown: Mountain View, AR
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Jazz-Minh – 33, Hometown: New York, NY
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Kathryn – 29, Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Kymia Â -30, Hometown: New York, NY
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Leon – 31, Hometown: Kedah, Malaysia
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Lola – 24, Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Sara – 26, Hometown: New York, NY
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Sarah – 34, Hometown: Cleveland, OH
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Sucklord – 41, Hometown: New York, NY
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Tewz – 30, Hometown: Chicago, IL
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Ugo – 33, Hometown: Paris, France
â€¢ Â  Â  Â  Young Sun – 28, Hometown: Morton Grove, IL

Around The Web

TAGSBRAVOWORK OF ARTWork of Art The Next Great Artist

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP