‘Work of Art’ returns to Bravo in October

Psyched for another season of subjective flash analysis of modern art? Bravo’s got you covered starting this October.

Bravo announced on Thursday (August 25) that “Work of Art: The Next Great Artist” will return for its second season on Wednesday, October 12 at 9 p.m.Â

The series will feature 14 budding artists living in New York City and competing for a solo show at the Brooklyn Museum and a $100,000 prize. Executive produced by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz of Magical Elves, plus Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson of Pretty Matches, “Work of Art” has rounded up a slew of guest judges, including Adam McEwen, Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, KAWS and Mary Ellen Mark.

This season’s regular judging panel will include host China Chow, Bill Powers and Jerry Saltz, while Simon de Pury is back as mentor.

The winner of the first “Work of Art” season was Abdi Farah, who beat runners-up Peregrine Honig and Miles Mendenhall.

Here are the season’s competitors:

â€¢ Â Â Â Bayete – 34, Hometown: New York, NY

â€¢ Â Â Â Michelle – 29, Hometown: Bridgewater, NJ

â€¢ Â Â Â Dusty – 32, Hometown: Mountain View, AR

â€¢ Â Â Â Jazz-Minh – 33, Hometown: New York, NY

â€¢ Â Â Â Kathryn – 29, Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

â€¢ Â Â Â Kymia Â -30, Hometown: New York, NY

â€¢ Â Â Â Leon – 31, Hometown: Kedah, Malaysia

â€¢ Â Â Â Lola – 24, Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

â€¢ Â Â Â Sara – 26, Hometown: New York, NY

â€¢ Â Â Â Sarah – 34, Hometown: Cleveland, OH

â€¢ Â Â Â Sucklord – 41, Hometown: New York, NY

â€¢ Â Â Â Tewz – 30, Hometown: Chicago, IL

â€¢ Â Â Â Ugo – 33, Hometown: Paris, France

â€¢ Â Â Â Young Sun – 28, Hometown: Morton Grove, IL