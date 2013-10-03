‘World Trade Center’ writer to conquer ‘The Legend of Conan’

#Arnold Schwarzenegger #Conan
and 10.03.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to return to the role of Conan – he just needs a script. Deadline reports that “The Legend of Conan” now has a screenwriter in Andrea Berloff (“World Trade Center”).

Producer Chris Morgan is hoping to do for Conan what he did for the “Fast and the Furious” franchise and thinks Berloff will help make that happen. Morgan called Berloff “an amazing writer who can juggle masculine grittiness with extreme emotional depth. Her take on Conan is powerful and genuine and would make Robert E. Howard proud.”

While the finer details will be worked out, the general story finds King Conan sitting wearily on the throne wanting to get back in the skull-crushing game. There”s even talk that “Legend” will spawn a trilogy if there”s enough interest.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arnold Schwarzenegger#Conan
TAGSAndrea BerloffArnold SchwarzeneggerCONANTHE LEGEND OF CONANUNIVERSAL PICTURES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP