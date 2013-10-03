‘World Trade Center’ writer to conquer ‘The Legend of Conan’

(CBR) Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to return to the role of Conan – he just needs a script. Deadline reports that “The Legend of Conan” now has a screenwriter in Andrea Berloff (“World Trade Center”).

Producer Chris Morgan is hoping to do for Conan what he did for the “Fast and the Furious” franchise and thinks Berloff will help make that happen. Morgan called Berloff “an amazing writer who can juggle masculine grittiness with extreme emotional depth. Her take on Conan is powerful and genuine and would make Robert E. Howard proud.”

While the finer details will be worked out, the general story finds King Conan sitting wearily on the throne wanting to get back in the skull-crushing game. There”s even talk that “Legend” will spawn a trilogy if there”s enough interest.