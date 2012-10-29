‘X Factor’ changes Top 16 schedule after World Series sweep

The San Francisco Giants continue to wreak havoc with FOX’s “X Factor” schedule, as a World Series sweep has caused the FOX talent show to revise its programming for this week.

FOX announced on Monday (October 29) that “The X Factor” will now air its Top 16 performance episode from 8 p.m. til 10:07 p.m. on Wednesday (October 31) night. The following night, the Top Finalists will be revealed in a two-hour episode. Both episodes, which will air live for the right side of the country, will mark the debut for “X Factor” hosts Khloe Kardashian Odom and Mario Lopez.

FOX had originally scheduled a two-and-a-half-hour performance episode for Thursday night — with 23 minutes of filler apparently built-in — and had set the two-hour results episode for Sunday.

“X Factor” had been set for the off-schedule airings this week due to a potential World Series Game 6 on Wednesday and Game 7 on Thursday. Instead, the Giants dispatched with the Tigers in four swift games.

The Giants previously messed with FOX’s schedule two weeks ago when a rain delay caused a hour of “X Factor” to air for part of the country, leading FOX to condense the revel for the Top 16 into an hour-long episode that aired to low ratings last Tuesday night at 9:30.