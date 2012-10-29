‘X Factor’ changes Top 16 schedule after World Series sweep

#Paula Abdul
10.29.12 6 years ago 6 Comments
The San Francisco Giants continue to wreak havoc with FOX’s “X Factor” schedule, as a World Series sweep has caused the FOX talent show to revise its programming for this week.
 
FOX announced on Monday (October 29) that “The X Factor” will now air its Top 16 performance episode from 8 p.m. til 10:07 p.m. on Wednesday (October 31) night. The following night, the Top Finalists will be revealed in a two-hour episode. Both episodes, which will air live for the right side of the country, will mark the debut for “X Factor” hosts Khloe Kardashian Odom and Mario Lopez.
 
FOX had originally scheduled a two-and-a-half-hour performance episode for Thursday night — with 23 minutes of filler apparently built-in — and had set the two-hour results episode for Sunday.
 
“X Factor” had been set for the off-schedule airings this week due to a potential World Series Game 6 on Wednesday and Game 7 on Thursday. Instead, the Giants dispatched with the Tigers in four swift games.
 
The Giants previously messed with FOX’s schedule two weeks ago when a rain delay caused a hour of “X Factor” to air for part of the country, leading FOX to condense the revel for the Top 16 into an hour-long episode that aired to low ratings last Tuesday night at 9:30.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paula Abdul
TAGSnicole scherzingerPAULA ABDULSteve JonesTHE X FACTOR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP