‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ wraps filming as new image revealed

(CBR)

We may not be seeing quite so many behind-the-scenes tweets from X-Men: Days of Future Past, as director Bryan Singer announced that principal photography finished on Saturday:

Just wrapped! Eternal thx 2 our amazing Montreal crew! C u at the party @RealHughJackman #SimonKinberg #HutchParker

Then, one day later, SuperHeroHype uncovered a new image of Nicholas Hoult, James McAvoy and Hugh Jackman in their “70s costumes hanging out in a hallway. It seems safe to assume that this photo with McAvoy is from the same scene we glimpsed in May.

Opening May 23, 2014, X-Men: Days of Future Class also stars Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Lucas Till, Omar Sy, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Josh Helman.