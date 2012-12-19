‘X-Men’ director Bryan Singer heading up CBS’ ‘Twilight Zone’ reboot

Get ready to cross into “The Twilight Zone” again.

Director Bryan Singer (“X-Men” films, “The Usual Suspects”) has signed on to develop and executive produce the latest reboot of the seminal sci-fi anthology series for CBS Studios.

No writers have yet signed on for the project, which is in its early stages at CBS Studios. Singer may also direct the pilot, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, a feature film remake of “Twilight Zone” is in development at Warner Bros with Matt Reeves (“Cloverfield”) attached to direct.

Although best known for his big screen work, Singer executive produced FOX’s “House,” and recently directed and exec produced NBC”s “Munsters” reboot “Mockingbird Lane.”

Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” will start shooting in early 2013, aiming for a July 18, 2014 release. Hugh Jackman recently signed on to reprise his role as Wolverine.

The original “Twilight Zone,” created and hosted by Rod Serling, ran from 1959 – 1964, and has been reanimated for TV twice. CBS aired a remake from 1985-1989, and UPN aired a new series in 2002. The theatrical “Twilight Zone: The Movie” was released in 1983, but was notoriously marred by the accidental deaths on the set.

Do you want to see a new TV version of “Twilight Zone”? What’s your favorite episode of the original series?