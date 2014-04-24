‘X-Men’ director Bryan Singer on sex abuse claims: It’s a ‘sick twisted shake down’

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” director Bryan Singer has spoken out for the first time on allegations that he sexually abused a teenage boy.

“The allegations against me are outrageous, vicious and completely false,” Singer said in a statement released through his publicist. “I do not want these fictitious claims to divert ANY attention from 'X-Men: Days of Future Past.' This fantastic film is a labor of love and one of the greatest experiences of my career.

“So, out of respect to all of the extraordinary contributions from the incredibly talented actors and crew involved, I”ve decided not to participate in the upcoming media events for the film. However, I promise when this situation is over, the facts will show this to be the sick twisted shake down it is. I want to thank fans, friends and family for all their amazing and overwhelming support.”

Singer had earlier pulled out of an appearance at WonderCon in Anaheim following the announcement of a lawsuit by Michael Egan III, a now-31-year-old man who claims Singer molested him at private house parties in both Encino, California and Hawaii between the ages of 15 and 17. Egan subsequently filed suit against three other high-level entertainment industry professionals: former FOX TV president Garth Ancier, theater producer Gary Wayne Goddard and former Current TV and Disney executive David A. Neuman.

The blockbuster allegations have threatened to negatively affect box-office for “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” which had widely been viewed as one of the sure-fire hits of the summer season (the film is slated to hit theaters on May 23). Singer's lawyer has denied the director was in Hawaii – where the lawsuit was filed owing to a temporarily suspension in the statute of limitations there – during the time period in question, stating that he would've been too busy directing the first “X-Men” film in Toronto to make the trip.

