‘X-Men’ star James McAvoy says the two Professor X’s won’t meet in ‘Days of Future Past’

#Wolverine #Patrick Stewart
02.26.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Director Bryan Singer has assembled two — not one, but two — of the greatest mutant hero teams ever seen for the upcoming sequel “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” but there may be little interaction between the two temporally-separated groups.

“Days of Future Past” is based on the beloved comic book storyline of the same name, which involves alternate timelines and changing continuity, prompting the possibility that James McAvoy (Professor X in “First Class”) and Patrick Stewart (who played an older version of the same character in “X-Men” 1-3) would be seen fighting side-by-side.

However, McAvoy has revealed that the young and old versions of the wheelchair-bound Xavier probably won’t face down Magneto together.  

“It”ll be cool, but I don”t think [Stewart and I] get any scenes together, sadly,” McAvoy told Empire [via CBM]. “I don”t think there”s any future self talking to past self.”

“First Class” stars McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nicholas Hoult are all returning, along with the stars of Singer’s first two “X-Men” films, including Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Shawn Ashmore, and Ellen Page (first seen in “X-Men 3: The Last Stand”). 

“Game of Thrones” stars Peter Dinklage will also star in the film as an unspecified villain. 

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters July 18, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine#Patrick Stewart
TAGSBryan SingerDays of Future PastHUGH JACKMANJAMES MCAVOYPATRICK STEWARTprofessor xWOLVERINE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP