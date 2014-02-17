You can free-stream Beck’s new album ‘Morning Phase’ right now

Beck’s “Morning Phase” is happening now.

The singer-songwriter’s twelfth studio set is now available to stream over at NPR’s website, in anticipation of the album’s Feb. 25th release date. Billed as a “companion piece” to his acclaimed 2002 confessional LP “Sea Change,” “Morning Phase” is Beck’s first proper album since 2008’s “Modern Guilt” (though he released a book of sheet-music entitled “Song Reader” in the interim).

Beck is set to perform on “Saturday Night Live” March 1. You can check out “Morning Phase’s” official tracklisting below.

“Morning Phase” tracklist:



“Cycle”

“Morning”

“Heart Is A Drum”

“Say Goodbye”

“Blue Moon”

“Unforgiven”

“Wave”

“Don”t Let It Go”

“Blackbird Chain”

“Phase”

“Turn Away”

“Country Down”

“Warning Light”