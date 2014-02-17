You can free-stream Beck’s new album ‘Morning Phase’ right now

Beck’s “Morning Phase” is happening now.
The singer-songwriter’s twelfth studio set is now available to stream over at NPR’s website, in anticipation of the album’s Feb. 25th release date. Billed as a “companion piece” to his acclaimed 2002 confessional LP “Sea Change,” “Morning Phase” is Beck’s first proper album since 2008’s “Modern Guilt” (though he released a book of sheet-music entitled “Song Reader” in the interim).
Beck is set to perform on “Saturday Night Live” March 1. You can check out “Morning Phase’s” official tracklisting below.
“Morning Phase” tracklist:
“Cycle”
“Morning”
“Heart Is A Drum”
“Say Goodbye”
“Blue Moon”
“Unforgiven”
“Wave”
“Don”t Let It Go”
“Blackbird Chain”
“Phase”
“Turn Away”
“Country Down”
“Warning Light”
Last track is called Waking Light, not Warning.
Transcendent album. Put on headphones, close your eyes, hit play. You’ll be in a better place. Thanks Beck.