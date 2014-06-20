You’ll Never Guess What Madonna’s ‘Dietary Restriction’ Is

06.20.14

I usually call Mariah Carey the greatest living celebrity, but allow me to make a slight change: Mariah is awesome in her half-bizarre, half-hilarious divadom, but the greatest celebrity of all time is and always will be Madonna. Other celebrities matter, but Madonna invented mattering. So that settles that. 

“Us Weekly” just reported that Madonna dined in New York City with her ex Carlos Leon and their daughter Lourdes. According to onlookers, the trio appeared to be having a great time. But even better, Madonna unleashed the most Madonna-ish quote of the century when a waiter approached with a question.

An onlooker at the restaurant spills to Us that the Material Girl was asked before they were served if she had any allergies or dietary restrictions. As only she could, Madonna reportedly answered simply, “Ignorance.”

Sigh. I guess I just have one response to this.

