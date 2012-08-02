Zac Brown Band’s Southern Ground Festivals include Avett Bros., Grace Potter and more

The Avett Brothers, Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, Gregg Allman and The Lumineers are among the artists who will join Zac Brown Band for ZBB”s two Southern Ground Music & Food Festivals this fall.

After bowing last year in Charleston, the Southern Ground Music & Food Festival will expand to Nashville this year. ZBB headlines each night at the events.

The line-up for the Sept. 21-22 Nashville fest, which will be held at Riverfront Park, is Amos Lee, David Gray, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Lumineers and Los Lonely Boys, among others.

Top names for the Charleston fest, which will be held Oct. 20-21 at Blackbaud Stadium, include The Avett Bros., Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, The Charlie Daniels Band and The Wailers.

In addition to ZBB, both festivals will feature Michael Franti & Spearhead, Jerry Douglas, and Southern Ground artists Sonia Leigh, Nic Cowan and Blackberry Smoke. Southern Ground is ZBB”s label.

As the name connotes, the emphasis is also on the food, with chefs from around the globe working with Southern Ground executive chef Rusty Hamlin. Among the ticketing options are Front Porch Stage Boxes, which allows patrons to sit on stage, enjoying a four-course gourmet meal, just feet away from the performers. Prices start at $325/seat.

Non-VIP tickets are priced for as little as $89 for a two-day early bird ticket. For more information, go to http://www.southerngroundfestival.com

In an interview I did earlier with Brown for the Los Angeles Times, he told me the guiding principal behind planning the line-up and festivities: “What would I want to have if I was at a festival?”,” Brown said. “I”d want to have amazing food and drink and see an eclectic group of artists play. Too much of any one kind of music for six hours in a row is going to wear people out.” Brown added that ultimately, he’d like to expand the festivals to 10 cities.