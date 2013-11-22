Zach Braff is now available to photobomb your wedding portraits

Every once in a blue moon, the forces of the world align and make it possible for a perfect photo to be captured and indelibly change the world. There was the self-immolation of Buddhist monk Thich Quang Duc in 1963, the brave student who stood in the path of oncoming tanks in Tiananmen Square in 1989, and that glorious shot of the Loch Ness Monster taken in 1934.

And now, in 2013, we have this photo of a New York City couple posing for a romantic engagement photo that was taken at the very moment a grinning Zach Braff happened to be walking by. Is it the most historic photobomb of all time? I think the history books will say it is.

(via Death and Taxes)

