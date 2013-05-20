Zach Galifianakis rescued a woman from homelessness and took her to the ‘Hangover III’ premiere

Man, my Zach Galifianakis name-spelling mnemonic device sure is getting a lot of use. I’m so glad I came up with it! It has saved me roughly 2 minutes so far, minutes which I plan to keep locked away in a box, saving up seconds until I have 180 of them, at which point I’ll take a tiny restorative nap. Thanks, Zach Galifianakis! (10 more seconds for the box.)
Today’s Zach news comes in the form of a heartwarming tale that also explains why ZG took an 87-year-old woman to the “Hangover III” premiere. The mature gal is one Mimi Haist, whom Zach befriended in 1994 when she was working at his local laundromat, Coin Fox Laundry in Santa Monica. Two years ago, Zach learned that Mimi had become homeless and helped her get back on her feet by securing an apartment and moving Mimi in. Now the ever-more-lovable Zach pay’s Mimi’s rent each month and even enlisted pal Renee Zellweger to decorate the joint. Which was probably a better choice than Mike Tyson.
Here’s a video featuring Mimi, who is a goddamn delight, especially when she does a little jig:
That’s so wonderful. I would’ve done the same thing. What a kind guy. Good stuff
Dude seems like a really down to ea rth type guy.good for him, cant wait to see the new hangover, zach is the best part about them
Marchella – if you would have done the same thing, then why hide behind saying you would and go do something for someone less fortunate. Quit making excuses or aligning yourself with other people’s good reads with what you would do.
I was thinking the same!! Don’t say you wouldve done the same, if you really have that much compassion then go help someone that could use it!!
Leave people alone–Marcella probably does help others but just not to that degree. I work for a nonprofit and historically it is people like you that tell others to give that don’t give a dime theirselves!!
I would have wanted to stay homeless rather than have to go watch Hangover III.