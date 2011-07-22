Zack Snyder’s Superman re-boot release delayed until 2013

#Zack Snyder #Superman
07.22.11 7 years ago

Looks like Superman’s take-off has been delayed.

Warner Bros.’ re-boot “The Man of Steel” has been pushed back to June 14, 2013, according to the L.A. Times.

The film was initially scheduled for Christmas 2012. The studio has not revealed a reason for the postponement.

“The Man of Steel” is being directed by Zack Snyder (“300,” “Watchmen”) and exec produced by Christopher Nolan (“Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” “Inception”) and stars Henry Cavill (“Immortals”) as the hero.

The film also stars Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Russell Crowe, Julia Ormond and Diane Lane.

This is the first Superman film since Bryan Singer’s mixed bag “Superman Returns” in 2006.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zack Snyder#Superman
TAGSHENRY CAVILLMAN OF STEELsupermanZACK SNYDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP