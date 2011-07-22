Zack Snyder’s Superman re-boot release delayed until 2013

Looks like Superman’s take-off has been delayed.

Warner Bros.’ re-boot “The Man of Steel” has been pushed back to June 14, 2013, according to the L.A. Times.

The film was initially scheduled for Christmas 2012. The studio has not revealed a reason for the postponement.

“The Man of Steel” is being directed by Zack Snyder (“300,” “Watchmen”) and exec produced by Christopher Nolan (“Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” “Inception”) and stars Henry Cavill (“Immortals”) as the hero.

The film also stars Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Russell Crowe, Julia Ormond and Diane Lane.

This is the first Superman film since Bryan Singer’s mixed bag “Superman Returns” in 2006.