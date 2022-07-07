Ask A Music Critic: Is Music Criticism Getting Worse?

Welcome to another installment of Ask A Music Critic! And thanks to everyone who has sent me questions. Please keep them coming at steve.hyden@uproxx.com.

I’m not that old (34), but I feel like there’s been a dramatic, across-the-board writing quality dip — regarding both prose and critical insights — in the world of music journalism. Are things getting worse? Or am I simply becoming a grouch? — Jay from Minneapolis

Hi Jay! I’m going to assume you are not subtweeting yours truly with this question. Surely, if you are seeking my opinion on these matters, you must view me as an island of brilliant insight, keen wit, and evocative prose in an otherwise arid landscape of crappy music writing. Right, Jay? Right?

Anyway, my short answer to your question is, “Actually, I don’t things are getting worse at all.” As part of my job — and also because I just like reading about music — I often go back and look at music writing from the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. I’m generally reading work that was published in the very best and most prominent music publications of those eras, including Rolling Stone, Spin, Musician, and The Village Voice. And let me tell you something: A lot of it is … not good. Some of it is fantastic, of course, but most of the time the writing simply doesn’t hold up. The prose is kind of hokey and dated, and the opinions are reductive, half-baked, and even ignorant. Also, writers back then tended to have the same sorts of backgrounds — straight white guys from the east coast, mostly — which resulted in same-y opinions.

The truth is that the first draft of history tends to read like, well, a first draft. (Hello to the person reading this 20 years from now and dragging my own dated and short-sighted ass!) Critics always have a deadline, which means that almost never have a proper amount of perspective on whatever it is they’re writing about. But the writers of today have the advantage of standing on the shoulders of those who came before. We can learn from their mistakes. Which means we’re better by default.

As a discipline, pop music criticism was invented in the ’60s and writers today have the luxury of refining and updating an ancient template. For starters, modern music criticism is more diverse than ever in practically every sort of way, but especially in terms of the types of music that are covered. Even a general interest culture website like this one, on any given day, will include articles on pop, hip-hop, rock, country, R&B, electronic, and scores of other genres. Is there a lot of bad music writing these days? Yes, but there’s also a lot more writing, period, which means there’s also more good and even great stuff.

And then there’s the matter of technology — the critic Simon Reynolds once made a great and under-appreciated point about how writers back then had an inherent disadvantage because they didn’t have access to computers, which obviously makes researching and revising your work infinitely easier. Imagine not having the ability to Google or easily delete and replace blocks of text! Of course your writing would suck! Let me put it this way: If you’re a working critic now and you’re not better than a typical working critic from 1972, you have no excuse.

Now, lest I sound too positive and not “critical” enough, I do have one big pet peeve with modern music writing. When I started my career in 2000, many young critics aspired to write with the loopy, hopped-up, conversational, and Beats-obsessed rhythms of Lester Bangs. The result was a lot of embarrassing, overstuffed prose — the literary equivalent of an endless, self-satisfied drum solo — but at least there was a premium put on a sense of humor. Today, that humor has mostly gone missing. Many music critics now aspire to write like college professors, infusing their record reviews with academic jargon that’s so incongruous with the subject matter that it becomes unintentionally hilarious. “Goop On Ya Grinch” should have been regarded as a wake-up call — the Walk Hard of the music criticism industry! — but the satire seems to have gone over many people’s heads, since so much music writing now still reads like it.