All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Joyce Manor — 40 Oz. To Fresno Everyone’s favorite emo band Joyce Manor returned with their signature power chords, propulsive rhythms, and self-effacing humor on their sixth studio album, 40 Oz. To Fresno. The tight nine-track album displays their lasting appeal, and as Ian Cohen put it in his recent interview with the band for Uproxx, “demonstrates the breadth of Joyce Manor’s craft and their dedication to brevity.” Saya Gray — 19 Masters For years, Saya Gray worked behind-the-scenes as a backing musician for artists like Willow, Daniel Caesar, and Liam Payne. But with her debut album 19 Masters, Gray steps onto center stage to show off her unique songwriting abilities. The LP weaves together her experience in the music industry, combing captivating hooks and fluttering melodies that speak to her authentic self and the lofty expectations placed on her.

Grace Ives — Janky Star NYC-based producer Grace Ives dropped her spellbinding sophomore album Janky Star. Jam-packed with quick and quirky beats, the album showcases Ives’ polished, off-the-cuff style of songwriting. Jack White — “If I Die Tomorrow” It’s only been a few months since Jack White‘s latest album Fear Of The Dawn was released, and the prolific musician is already gearing up for his next LP Entering Heaven Alive, which is due in July. His latest track “If I Die Tomorrow” is more classic rock-leaning compared to his previous experimental project. It’s a solemn, acoustic-led ballad that offers a reflection on life and legacy.

Soccer Mommy — “Newdemo” Soccer Mommy is just a few short weeks away from the release of the new album Sometimes, Forever, and her latest single “Newdemo” displays singer Sophie Allison’s stripped-back approach to songwriting. She pairs a hollow guitar with melting synths, creating a swirling, atmospheric backdrop for Allison’s poetic prose. Beach Bunny — “Entropy” Chicago group Beach Bunny are well underway with their Emotional Creature album rollout, and their recent singles have taken them on an intergalactic pop journey. Their newest track “Entropy” is no different, channeling formative post-Y2K pop icons like Kelly Clarkson for a stadium-filling power pop number.

Wet — “I’m Not Her” Wet’s Kelly Zutrau is right around the corner from the release of her stripped-down EP Pink Room, which follows 2021’s project Letter Blue. The soulful and sultry “I’m Not Her” further previews the upcoming effort, layering languid piano chords over Zutrau’s robust and moving vocals. Miya Folick — “Ordinary” Notable indie musician Miya Folick released her first new song in three years last April, and her latest tune “Ordinary” features lyrics describing the crippling nature of self-doubt. The tender and ruminating track manages to turn a simple melody into a heart-tugging ballad. “This song is about slowing down, looking inward, taking time with the people you love,” Folick said of the song. “Things don’t have to be a party or a spectacle. They don’t have to be special to feel special.”

Sasami — “Tried To Understand” Feat. J Mascis Sasami released her cutting sophomore album Squeeze earlier this year, and she’s now invited legendary Dinosaur Jr. musician J Mascis to join her. This alternate version of “Tried To Understand” flips the original track on its head, layering ripping electric guitar and frenetic instrumentals to pick up the pace. “This rawer cut with J. Mascis is kind of a peek into the different dimensions and moods one composition can inhabit,” Sasami said about the track. Blondshell — “Olympus” For her musical project Blondshell, LA-based artist Sabrina Teitelbaum comes to terms with her past. With a deadpan lyrical delivery and warm-toned instrumentals, Blondshell’s debut track “Olympus” walks listeners through relatable prose about internal turmoil. Tapping producer Yves Rothman, who has worked with the likes of Nasty Cherry, Yves Tumor, and Porches, the song undoubtedly puts Blondshell on our ones-to-watch list.