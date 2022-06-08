At the close of Beach Bunny’s recent video for “Karaoke,” a commander played by Better Caul Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk — who fancies himself a superfan of the Chicago indie band — delivers a message to the intergalactic pop “Star Team.” As the band floats in a spaceship, Commander Odenkirk begins, “We intercepted intel regarding the whereabouts of Star Agent Zero. It seems an enemy ship is circulating among the star cluster…we need you to find Zero. Time is of the essence. The entire Universe is counting on you.”

Confused? Beach Bunny’s Lili Trifilio has written a three-part space saga of sorts that plays itself out in the next three of videos of songs off of the band’s upcoming album, Emotional Creature, due out on July 22nd. Now we have Part 2 in the “Entropy” clip and the heat is on for the Beach Bunny Star Team.

The song itself sees the band shifting towards a more decidedly pop-punk atmosphere, but that doesn’t make it any less endearing. “Somebody’s gonna figure us out and I hope they do, because Im fallin’ for you-uuu,” Trifilio sings. Will the band rescue Star Agent Zero? Stay tuned, on the next episode of the Beach Bunny: Intergalactic Pop Star Steam.

In the meantime, watch the video for “Entropy” above and check out their current tour dates here.

Emotional Creature is out 7/22 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-order it here.