All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week gave us the return of DIIV, a new protest track from the 1975, and an epic Cure-inspired new album from Strange Ranger.

Strange Ranger — Remembering The Rockets

“Strange Ranger is one of the best and most adventurous young bands in indie rock,” writes Steven Hyden for Uproxx. This truth becomes more and more evident as you dig deeper into the band’s latest album, Remembering The Rockets, which sounds like it could have been released anytime between the late ’80s and today, with tracks like “Your Dog” and “Nothing Else To Think About” that are clearly inspired by The Cure’s Disintegration. Across its fourteen tracks, Remembering The Rockets provides a listening experience rooted firmly in the present, but also offers the comfort of nostalgia without leaning too heavily on the tropes of yesteryear. It’s a balance that’s certainly difficult to achieve, but Strange Ranger pulls it off with grace.

Florist — Emily Alone

I’ve written before about seasonal music — songs that perfectly soundtrack a sunny day or trudging through the leaves of Autumn. Florist can’t be sorted into a singular season, but what I do know is that Emily Sprague’s songs are always an ideal backdrop for any form of precipitation — you can almost hear the raindrops throughout her new album. Sparse and intimate, Emily Alone strips Florist back to its absolutely bare essentials and proves that Emily Sprague needs nothing more than a guitar or piano to pair with her voice and create something truly touching and immensely beautiful.