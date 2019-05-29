Grace Lillash

Louisville group White Reaper endeared themselves to rock fans with their 2017 record The World’s Best American Band, and now it appears that they are getting ready to follow that album up. There’s no news of a new record yet, but today, they released a video for a new single called “Might Be Right,” their first new music since 2017.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The clip features all the vibrant color of a 2000s iPod commercial, and the song sees the band continuing their mission of keeping straightforward rock music interesting in modern day. Additionally, the band also just announced a North American tour, with additional dates set to be announced soon.

The band also just signed with Elektra Records, and singer Tony Esposito said of the news, “I remember seeing the big Elektra ‘E’ on the back of so many of my favorite Cars, Doors, Queen and Metallica records. I still can’t believe it.” Drummer Nick Wilkerson added, “It’s awesome to be a part of a label with such rich history.”

Watch the video for “Might Be Right” above, and check out White Reaper’s upcoming tour dates below. Also revisit our 2017 interview with the group here.