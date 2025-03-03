The Best Vinyl Releases Of February 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of February below.

Bon Jovi — Slippery When Wet (Reissue) Do you know “You Give Love A Bad Name,” “Livin’ On A Prayer,” or “Wanted Dead Or Alive”? You do, yes. What’s wild is all of those songs are on the same Bon Jovi album, 1986’s Slippery When Wet, which has now gotten a reissue in various configurations, including a liquid-filled vinyl that’s limited to 1,300 copies. Because, you know, when an album is called Slippery When Wet, of course you fill it with liquid. Get it here. Father John Misty — I Love You, Honeybear (Reissue) FJM just released his latest album, Mahashmashana, but now he’s celebrating ten years of his breakout solo album I Love You, Honeybear. To that end, he has given it a new vinyl reissue, and there’s also a digital-only collection of demos that initially came out on a 2015 cassette. Get it here.

The Temptations — Puzzle People Diana Ross & The Supremes — Let The Sunshine In Four Tops — Changing Times Motown is working its way through a 2025 full of vinyl reissues from their back catalog. This month offers a few ways into the Motown library, including releases from The Temptations, Diana Ross & The Supremes, and Four Tops. Get it here. Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet (Deluxe) Short N’ Sweet was massive in 2024, and Carpenter has given it continued life in 2025 with a deluxe reissue. It adds a handful of songs, perhaps most notably a new “Please Please Please” remix with Dolly Parton. Get it here.

Bob Marley — Catch A Fire, Burnin’, Natty Dread, Rastaman Vibration, Exodus, Kaya, and Uprising (Reissues) February 6 would have been Bob Marley’s 80th birthday, so the reggae icon’s estate is celebrating. They went big, too, with a bunch of reissues of some of his best projects. They come in a variety of formats, too, including 33rpm UHQR, 45rpm UHQR, 2LP 45rpm, SACD, and reel-to-reel tape (15 IPS on 1/4 inch tape). These extremely high quality pressings are sure to be the definitive versions for your collection. Get it here. John Coltrane — A Love Supreme: 60th Anniversary Edition A Love Supreme is synonymous with jazz, and this year, the 1965 classic turns 60. Now there’s a new anniversary edition of the album that’s pressed on gorgeous semi-clear diamond vinyl, a fitting aesthetic high-point for this masterpiece. Get it here.

Maribou State — Hallucinating Love Hallucinating Love is electronic duo Maribou State’s first album in seven years. It follows a challenging period for the group, which saw Chris Davids dealing with pressure on his brain caused by a condition called chiari malformation. But, he made it through and the end result is a long-anticipated and well-received new LP. Get it here. Daddy Yankee — Barrio Fino (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) Puerto Rican icon Daddy Yankee declared towards the end of 2023 that he was retiring from music. If this is the end of him, we’ll always have his back catalog, including 2004’s Barrio Fino (the “Gasolina” album), which Vinyl Me, Please has reissued and pressed on lovely “Blanco y Negro” vinyl. Get it here.