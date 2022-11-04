Who Has The Most Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions?

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is one of the most prestigious honors in music. Each year, a new group of well-known and influential musicians is inducted. However, many special rock stars have entered at least more than once. And only one musician has been accepted into the Hall Of Fame three times. The answer might surprise you…

“To be eligible for induction as an artist (as a performer, composer, or musician) into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the artist must have released a record, in the generally accepted sense of that phrase, at least 25 years prior to the year of induction; and have demonstrated unquestionable musical excellence,” the HOF’s president, Terry Stewart, wrote in 2010. “We shall consider factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique, but musical excellence shall be the essential qualification for induction.”

Eric Clapton is the only artist to be inducted three times. In 1992, he entered the Hall Of Fame for being a member of the band, Yardbirds. The following year, Clapton was inducted again, this time as a member of Cream. Finally, by 2000, he was accepted a third time — and his first as a solo artist.

All four members of The Beatles are double inductees. They were initially inducted in 1988. John Lennon entered as a solo artist in 1994, with Paul McCartney giving him his induction speech. McCartney received his solo induction in 1999. George Harrison followed suit, with Ringo Starr being the last Beatle to enter twice.

Stevie Nicks was also a multi-inductee for Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and her solo artistry in 2019. She is the first woman to receive two inductions. “I’m hoping… that what I am doing is opening up the door for other women to go like, ‘Hey, man. I can do it!’” Nicks said in her speech.

A few other notable double inductees into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame include Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, Curtis Mayfield, Lou Reed, Tina Turner, Dave Grohl, Michael Jackson, Rod Stewart, Carole King, and many more. A complete list is available here.