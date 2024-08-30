Desert Daze 2024 was set to feature Jack White, De La Soul, Cigarettes After Sex, Alex G, Thundercat, and more. Perhaps most notably, the music festival was host Death From Above 1979’s 20th-anniversary performance of the album, You’re A Woman, I’m A Machine. Sadly, if you planned on heading out to Moreno Valley, California’s Lake Perris between October 10 and 13, you are going to want to make new plans.

Today (August 30), Desert Daze announced that its 2024 installment has been officially cancelled due to “rising production costs and the current volatile festival market.” In a statement, the festival’s co-founder, Phil Pirrone, expressed sadness over the tough decision. However, Pirrone went on to ensure supporters that the team is working to ensure that this isn’t the end of Desert Daze.

“Desert Daze is more than a festival or business venture to us,” he said. “The community that we’ve cultivated together means so much to us and is the reason we will work to find a way to keep this beautiful thing going for many years to come. With each year, we do our best to serve the Desert Daze community.”

This isn’t the first festival to experience an unexpected hiccup, but Pirrone has taken this unfortunate situation into a moment to reflect on how to sustain the event in the long term.

“We are always learning and working diligently to improve the experience,” he said. “We tried everything to find a way forward this year. While we hit pause for now, we will be working in the background to deliver another special experience for all of us to share in the future. We thank you for your support.”

Although the festival was nixed, according to the press statement, each of the smaller shows hosted by Desert Daze Presents will “move forward as planned.” Refunds for Desert Daze 2024 will be returned at the point of purchase. Find more information here.