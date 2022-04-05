Father John Misty’s new album Chloë And The Next 20th Century is arriving in just a few days. The singles — “Q4,” “Funny Girl,” “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” and “The Next 20th Century” — have been previewing Misty’s foray into a softer, smaller sound as well as a more story-oriented direction.
Misty took the stage on The Late Show last month to perform “Goodbye Mr. Blue” for the first time on late-night television. Now, he’s going to be taking these new songs to stages in North America and Europe. The newly announced tour will kick off in Massachusetts this June and end in Manchester, UK in March 2023.
Check out all of the dates below.
06/26/2022 — Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival
07/08/2022 — Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival
07/31/2022 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre with The Colorado Symphony *
08/03/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay *
08/05/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *
08/06/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
08/08/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *
08/09/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *
08/11/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
08/12/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *
08/13/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *
08/14/2022 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *
08/18/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *
08/20/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
08/23/2022 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *
08/25/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum *
08/26/2022 — Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival
08/27/2022 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Square *
09/12/2022 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
09/13/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
09/16/2022 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island *
09/17/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
09/19/2022 — Charleston, SC @ The Riviera Theater *
09/20/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
09/22/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with The New York Pops *
09/23/2022 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *
09/24/2022 — Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival
09/26/2022 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *
09/27/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall *
09/29/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *
09/30/2022 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
10/01/2022 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
10/03/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *
10/04/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall *
10/06/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
10/07/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
10/08/2022 — Durham, NC @ DPAC *
02/25/2023 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/28/2023 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
03/02/2023 — Denmark, DK @ KB Hallen
03/03/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/04/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
03/06/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
03/07/2023 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
03/09/2023 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/13/2023 — Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
03/15/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
03/17/2023 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
* with Suki Waterhouse
Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.