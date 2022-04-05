Father John Misty’s new album Chloë And The Next 20th Century is arriving in just a few days. The singles — “Q4,” “Funny Girl,” “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” and “The Next 20th Century” — have been previewing Misty’s foray into a softer, smaller sound as well as a more story-oriented direction.

Misty took the stage on The Late Show last month to perform “Goodbye Mr. Blue” for the first time on late-night television. Now, he’s going to be taking these new songs to stages in North America and Europe. The newly announced tour will kick off in Massachusetts this June and end in Manchester, UK in March 2023.

Check out all of the dates below.

06/26/2022 — Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

07/08/2022 — Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival

07/31/2022 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre with The Colorado Symphony *

08/03/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay *

08/05/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

08/06/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

08/08/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

08/09/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

08/11/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

08/12/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

08/13/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

08/14/2022 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

08/18/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

08/20/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

08/23/2022 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

08/25/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum *

08/26/2022 — Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival

08/27/2022 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Square *

09/12/2022 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

09/13/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

09/16/2022 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island *

09/17/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

09/19/2022 — Charleston, SC @ The Riviera Theater *

09/20/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

09/22/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with The New York Pops *

09/23/2022 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

09/24/2022 — Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

09/26/2022 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

09/27/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall *

09/29/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

09/30/2022 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

10/01/2022 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

10/03/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

10/04/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall *

10/06/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

10/07/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

10/08/2022 — Durham, NC @ DPAC *

02/25/2023 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/28/2023 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

03/02/2023 — Denmark, DK @ KB Hallen

03/03/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/04/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

03/06/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

03/07/2023 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

03/09/2023 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

03/13/2023 — Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

03/15/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

03/17/2023 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

* with Suki Waterhouse

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.