Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died last month and shortly after, the band made the understandable decision to cancel all of their upcoming tour dates. Unfortunately, though, that leaves festivals who had Foo Fighters as a headliner in a tough spot, but now Nine Inch Nails is stepping up to help.

This morning at just about the same time, Boston Calling and Daytona Beach, Florida’s Welcome To Rockville, both of which Foo Fighters were supposed to headline, announced that Nine Inch Nails had filled their vacant headlining spots for this year’s events.

Boston Calling is set to go down from May 26 to 28 and also headlining are The Strokes and Metallica. Meanwhile, Welcome To Rockville runs from May 19 to 22 and has a rock-leaning lineup (surprise) that is led by Smashing Pumpkins, Korn, Guns N’ Roses, Kiss, and others.

Announcing @NineInchNails will be headlining Friday of the fest! Grab your tickets: https://t.co/hC6ms7OuM2 🤘 pic.twitter.com/qyk1yI0Ojc — Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) April 6, 2022

@nineinchnails is hitting the #WelcometoRockville stage on Sunday, May 22nd! Lock in your weekend or Sunday single day GA passes NOW at https://t.co/j1XcoxZlcm pic.twitter.com/oAeYsA5G7W — WelcomeToRockville (@RockvilleFest) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, NIN’s Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are fresh off picking up a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media, for their Soul score, which they made with Jon Batiste. They actually tied for that award, as also winning was Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit. Foo Fighters had a big Grammys this year, too, as they won Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance.