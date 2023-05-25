Last night (May 24) was a big one for Foo Fighters: Their performance at the Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire was their first since revealing Josh Freese as their new live drummer. Naturally, it was an emotional show for Dave Grohl, especially when it came time to dedicate a song to the late Taylor Hawkins.

Between songs, Grohl said, “Would you please welcome the man behind the drums Josh Freese, who has helped save the band. We would not be here tonight if it weren’t for Josh, so everybody give Josh a big f*cking round of applause, please.” The audience obliged before Grohl continued, “Now, I have to say that this is…” Grohl trailed off and took a moment to collect himself, seemingly holding back tears. He continued, “…something I never thought I’d have to do.” After another pause, he said, “I’m going to try to do it. Taylor wrote this song. We used to sing it together, so I’m going to do it for him tonight.”

He then performed “Cold Day In The Sun,” a song that Hawkins wrote and sang lead vocals on, from 2005’s In Your Honor. A silhouette of a hawk was shown on a screen behind Grohl as he sang and played the song on acoustic guitar. As the song ended, Grohl said, “That’s for you, Taylor.”

Watch Grohl perform “Cold Day In The Sun” above.